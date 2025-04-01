Could Dallas Wings reunite Paige Bueckers with 'bestie' Aaliyah Edwards? Possibilities explored

As Paige Bueckers prepares for her third and presumably last Final Four game of her career, the leader of the UConn Huskies has WNBA fans excited for what she will bring to the league when she turns pro.

Bueckers is expected to be taken by the Dallas Wings with the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, but one fan suggested the Wings could reunite her with a former teammate.

Paige Bueckers and Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards shared four years playing together under UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma from 2020 to 2024.

They led the Huskies to two Final Fours together and had a close friendship with one another. Along with having the top pick in the draft, the Wings have two other picks in the first round that could be used to make a trade.

One Dallas Wings fan proposed a trade on Reddit that would reunite Paige Bueckers with Edwards on the Wings. The team looks to rebound from a season where they had the worst record in the WNBA and need lots of help. The trade centers around Edwards and the Wings' draft capital.

"Has anyone in Wings management considered trading the 12th and 14th draft picks for Aaliyah Edwards? The Mystics are in full rebuild mode anyway," said the fan. "If we get Edwards, Paige can be on a team with one of her besties. Edwards is also a big, which the Wings need more than we need guards, and this year's draft class is guard-heavy anyway."

The trade, if it is done, changes the complexion of both the Wings and the Mystics, who are in two different places as franchises.

On one hand, the Dallas Wings have one of the best guards in the entire league in Arike Ogunbowale as well as the chance to get the best prospect in this year's draft class in Bueckers.

On the other hand, the Mystics are seemingly trying to build for their future, although anyone could argue that Edwards is part of those plans.

What would bringing in Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards do for the Dallas Wings?

While this trade is an aggressive one, the Dallas Wings stand to benefit from it both this season and in the future.

Having Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards on the same team and under long-term contracts gives the Wings one of the best duos in the WNBA moving forward. In the present, though, the Wings would have an intriguing trio made up of the two Huskies and Ogunbowale.

UConn has been a dominant presence on WNBA rosters throughout the last 20 years, but former Huskies have rarely been on the same roster. The chemistry between Bueckers and Edwards would not only bring excitement to Wings fans but also help Bueckers make the transition to the professional level.

On the court, Bueckers, Edwards and Ogunbowale could help the Wings return to contention. Ogunbowale and Bueckers in the backcourt would be one of the league's best guard duos, and the 6-foot-3 Edwards would provide inside strength, as well as a skilled pick-and-roll partner for both.

Bringing in both Edwards and Bueckers could be the catalyst as the Wings rebuild and upgrade their roster, whether by draft or by trade.

