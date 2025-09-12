"Could get suspended for 1 quarter": Angel Reese fans make sneaky remarks after $226,668 Mystics big demands to play with "great players"

After the Washington Mystics failed to clinch a postseason spot, Shakira Austin made it clear that she wants change. Austin’s indirect demand to the Mystics’ front office immediately made fans think of Angel Reese.The 25-year-old completed her three-year, $226,668 contract this season. Austin made it clear that she wants to share the locker room with decorated players, subtly hinting that the Mystics should either improve their roster or trade her to a better team.“I wanna play with great people,” Austin said. “I wanna play with people that have also won, and just help to put us in the best situation possible. Everything will just kinda be shown in how the front office handles things.”Fans were quick to compare her comments to Angel Reese’s situation with the Chicago Sky. Reese called out her team during the season, demanding roster upgrades, which led to the Sky suspending her for half a game for “detrimental” comments.“She could get suspended for 1 quarter for this statement,” @Bubu4yu said.“Sorry Shakira, ur gonna get a half quarter suspension for this detrimental comments 😔😭” @wulfy_cr wrote.“How long will she be suspended?” @WordyWidowMaker wrote.“So she gon get the Angel treatment too right?” @TeamRW_ said.Other fans pointed out that Austin had the decency to wait until the season was over before speaking her mind, unlike Reese.“That’s why you say after the season is over.. not during! That’s the difference,” @KhetaNancy said.“This is how to do it: After the season, after your rookie contract is done, and not disrespecting your teammate. Class,” @LeRoyHominy wrote.Austin’s frustration is understandable. She has been with Washington for four seasons, making the playoffs only twice. On both of those occasions, they were swept in the first round. The Mystics have now missed the postseason for two straight years.Despite the team’s failures, she has been impressive, averaging 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1 block per game over the course of her career.Angel Reese hints at possible exit from Chicago Angel Reese didn’t hold back after the team’s disastrous season. She openly criticized their poor performance and called for immediate changes to put her in a position to win games. Subsequently, she sat out the final four games of the season, citing a back injury.Those two moves sparked heavy speculation among fans that Reese might be looking for a trade.She fueled the rumors even more with a simple but emotional post on X after the Sky’s last regular-season game. The team had just lost to the New York Liberty, officially closing out their 2025 run. Angel Reese wrote, “i love y’all. 🤍,” which many took as a farewell message and a sign that her stint in Chicago might have ended.