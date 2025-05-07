"Could hurt our league" - WNBA GM wary of Unrivaled's impact after Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's injury forces $185,400 compensation

A development in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league has raised concerns among WNBA team executives. According to an ESPN report on Tuesday, multiple executives are worried about the potential impact of injuries sustained by key WNBA players during the first installment of the league.

The report comes after the New York Liberty had to suspend the contract of Betnijah Laney-Hamilton. The 2020 WNBA Most Improved Player suffered a meniscus tear injury during an Unrivaled game, a situation that led to the tournament being required to cover her $185,400 salary.

"Multiple GMs told ESPN there also was a concern about player injuries in Unrivaled, saying, "It could hurt our league" if star players were hurt," ESPN Kendra Andrews wrote.

While the tournament is capable of fulfilling its insurance policy, WNBA GMs have questioned its ability to sustain this policy. This concern has been amplified by the possibility of a significant players' salary increase under a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The league had a strong inaugural season. It reportedly generated $30 million in revenue, doubling its projections with major sponsorship deals from TNT, Sephora, Ally and Under Armour likely accounting for most of the income generated.

The league averaged 218,000 viewers per game on TNT and truTV, per its president Alex Bazzell. Its championship game between Rose and Vinyl reportedly drew 364,000 viewers and will build on its success as it gears up for a second season.

What's next for the Unrivaled 3-on-3 tournament?

The Unrivaled tournament was a success both from a sporting and financial point of view. With plans already in motion for season two, Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell spoke to USA Today on its future plans.

"We love being in Miami. We love serving the community. We also have an obligation to get our product and, honestly, get our players in front of bigger crowds," Alex Bazzell said. "So, we want to go to larger venues. Call it 15,000- or 20,000-seat venues, going to different markets. Our brands would love to do it. We know Turner would love to do it.

Chelsea Gray #12 and Brittney Sykes #20 of Rose BC celebrate their win over Vinyl BC in the championship game of the inaugural season at Wayfair Arena on March 17, 2025 ,in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The tournament plans to increase its 850-seat capacity main court, the Wayfair Arena and intends to add more players but stick with the same six teams: Rose, Vinyl, Phantom, Lunar Owls, Mist and Laces.

