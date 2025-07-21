  • home icon
  "Couldn't do it without you": Sonia Citron melts as NFL boyfriend Marist Liufau celebrates her All-Star leap with heartfelt message

"Couldn't do it without you": Sonia Citron melts as NFL boyfriend Marist Liufau celebrates her All-Star leap with heartfelt message

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 21, 2025
"Couldn't do it without you": Sonia Citron melts as NFL boyfriend Marist Lealofi celebrates her All-Star leap with heartfelt message (Source: Imagn)

Sonia Citron enjoyed a weekend to remember, making her All-Star debut on Saturday with the Washington Mystics. Her achievement prompted a sweet message from her boyfriend, NFL player Marist Liufau, melting Citron.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker expressed his admiration for Citron in a post on Instagram and showered her with praise for becoming an All-Star in her rookie season.

"All Star Game Day ⭐️ Appreciation post for this amazing woman. You inspire me to be better every day in sports and in life. I love supporting you. You are more than deserving of all your blessings! 💗," he wrote.
Citron seemed touched by the message and responded with a five-word comment.

"Couldn’t do it without you❤️," she replied.

The rookie wasn't the only Washington player to respond to Liufau's post, as fellow All-Stars Kiki Iriafen and Brittney Sykes responded in the comments section.

"Cutest couple!!😍," Iriafen wrote.
"😍😍😍😍 favorite couple," added Sykes.
Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Brittney Sykes react to Marist Liufau's post on Instagram (Source: Marist Liufau)

Citron earned her All-Star nod thanks to an impressive start to her rookie season in the W. She’s started all 22 games for the Mystics so far, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, reflecting just how quickly she’s found her footing.

Over the weekend, she suited up for Team Clark, clocking 20 minutes on the court, finishing with 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. She also participated in the 3-point contest but failed to make it past the first round.

Marist Liufau reveals the one part of Sonia Citron’s game he hopes to learn from

Marist Liufau has always shown tremendous support towards his girlfriend Sonia Citron. The duo has been together since their time at Notre Dame and continues to remain tight despite turning pro in their respective sports.

In an episode of Notre Dame football's podcast in March, Liufau expressed his admiration for Citron and how he hoped to take an aspect from her game.

"What you see with Sonia on the court, like her demeanor and how she handles herself. That's exactly who she is off the court. Which, for me, it's two opposites ... Just taking that aspect from her game, being able to move on from something is what I admire from her," he expressed.
The couple has reportedly been dating for over two years and is often seen supporting one another.

