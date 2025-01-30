Courtney Vandersloot wastes no time in announcing bombshell Chicago Sky return

Courtney Vandersloot is heading back to the Chicago Sky for her 15th season in the WNBA. Vandersloot, coming off winning a championship with the New York Liberty, the second of her career, did not wait to announce the decision as she subtly dropped the news in only a way she could on Wednesday.

Vandersloot joins the Chicago Sky, where she spent the first 12 seasons of her pro career. Those 12 seasons saw her named to four All-Star teams, five All-WNBA teams and her first championship in 2021. Coming off her second WNBA title, she looks to make an impact with a Sky team that missed the playoffs last season.

The Sky finished in last place in the Eastern Conference and 10th out of the league's 12 teams. However, the Sky has some young, upcoming star players they hope will have a bigger impact this year. Among the Sky's young stars are Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, two 2024 WNBA All-Rookie team members.

With the added championship and veteran experience of Vandersloot to this up-and-coming Sky team, big things could be in store for the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA season.

Courtney Vandersloot, Mist BC fall to new Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese and Rose BC in Unrivaled action

Courtney Vandersloot and Mist Basketball Club have struggled to start the Unrivaled season. The Mist find themselves 0-4 heading into February with their most recent loss coming at the hands of one of Vandersloot's newest WNBA teammates.

Angel Reese and Rose Basketball Club defeated Vandersloot and Mist BC 71-66 on Monday. Vandersloot finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists, while Reese had four points and six rebounds.

Rose BC will look to build on that win when it faces Sabrina Ionescu and the Phantom Basketball Club at 7:15 p.m. EST on Friday. Mist BC is still looking for its first win when it faces Arike Ogunbowale and the Vinyl Basketball Club at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Vandersloot has had a solid showing in the Unrivaled League. In 10.0 minutes per game, she has averaged 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Chicago Sky fans hope Courtney Vandersloot will continue to produce efficiently and effectively when she joins the Sky for the 2025 WNBA season.

