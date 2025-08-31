  • home icon
  • Courtney Williams’ dad takes thinly veiled shot at Skylar Diggins and Storm after viral altercation

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 31, 2025 11:20 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Thursday’s matchup between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx was intense, with Skylar Diggins drawing plenty of attention. She led the Storm to a 93-79 win, but her antics went viral, including her constant trash talk and a taunting dance at Target Center.

A few days later, Courtney’ father, Donald, fired back on Instagram. In a reel, he mocked Diggins’ celebrations by pointing out that the Storm are still scrapping for a playoff spot, while the Lynx have already clinched the top seed.

Vibing to music in the post, he let the caption speak for itself:

"Y'all dancing and cussing on our court but y'all fighting for a playoff spot still…”
Right after she had buried a huge 3-pointer to close out the third quarter, Diggins turned toward the Lynx bench and let some sharp words fly. Slow-motion replays made it clear that her comments weren’t PG-13.

Diggins continued the mocking by performing the Lynx’s own signature “electric dance,” rubbing salt in the wound as Seattle celebrated their win.

Apart from the theatrics, she also backed it up on the stat sheet. Skylar Diggins finished as the game’s top scorer with 23 points, along with five assists, three rebounds and four steals.

The Storm continued that momentum into Saturday, beating the Chicago Sky 79-69. That victory pushed Seattle up to seventh, with a 22-19 record, keeping its playoff hopes alive.

Skylar Diggins confident of Seattle’s chances in the postseason

Even though the Seattle Storm won’t finish the regular season as a top-five seed, they’ve shown plenty of potential this year.

During the campaign, they’ve taken down some of the league’s best, including the Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream.

Hence, Skylar Diggins isn’t too worried about whoever they might face in the playoffs.

"I think we match up well with everybody," Diggins told reporters. "I think we are equipped versus any team. I think we are as talented as any team."

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Storm are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot. They hold a three-game lead over the ninth-placed LA Sparks and need one more win or the Sparks to lose once to secure their place.

