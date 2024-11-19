Courtney Williams' fiancee Shya shares 4-word sentiment on engagement to Minnesota Lynx star

Now that her first season with the Minnesota Lynx has concluded, Courtney Williams can focus on spending time with her fiancee Shya. They have been dating since 2022 during Williams' second stint with the Connecticut Sun. On November 7, Courtney and Shya announced their engagement with an Instagram post.

"Wowwwww 🥹 it's a forever thing now 🔒 🫶🏽 My fiancé yaaa hearr meeee," Williams captioned her post.

On Monday afternoon, 11 days removed from the couple's engagement, Shya looked back at the night of their celebration with several posts to her Instagram story.

Image Credits: Via @n.shya on Instagram

"Still not over this 🥹," Shya captioned her story post.

Image Credits: Via @n.shya on Instagram

"Such a special night 🖤," Shya captioned another story post.

Courtney Williams surprises girlfriend with rooftop engagement proposal

On Thursday, November 7, Courtney Williams surprised Shya with a rooftop proposal highlighted by a massive light-up sign reading, "Will You Marry Me?" Williams blindfolded Shya and led her to the roof where the couple's friends and family were waiting.

Williams knelt with a ring in hand and Shya removed her blindfold, giving an overjoyed reaction to her girlfriend's proposal. Shya was left speechless by Williams' proposal before accepting the ring.

Courtney Williams shared the moments leading up to the engagement with a video post on Instagram.

Last season, Williams helped her team to its first WNBA Finals appearance since 2017. She finished third among Lynx players in scoring and was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award. She appeared in all 40 regular season games for the Lynx, averaging 11.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

She is set to enter her 14th WNBA season in 2025, looking to help Minnesota return to the Finals. She shined in the playoffs last season, averaging 13.8 ppg, 6.0 apg and 4.1 rpg. In the winter, Williams will suit up in the Unrivaled League founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The league announced Williams as the 26th player of its 36-player pool.

