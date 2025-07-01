Courtney Williams shares true feelings on Wings breaking up NaLyssa Smith-DiJonai Carrington partnership: "She was just in Indiana"

The trade that sent NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick has become a hot topic of discussion in the WNBA community. Fans and players alike expressed sympathy for Smith and her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington, as the move ends their stint as teammates.

Courtney Williams reacted to the news during a Stud Budz live stream. The Minnesota Lynx star suggested that the Wings might not have even put Smith and Carrington on the same roster if not for their relationship, making their deal more confusing.

However, Williams believes there's a silver lining. As Smith and Carrington only played 18 games together, the emotional impact is more manageable than it would’ve been after a full season.

“I feel like it's probably like a shock right now. But I also feel like it shouldn't be,” Williams said.

“I ain't gonna say it ain't that big of a deal. But it's like she was just in Indiana. So it ain't like they was really accustomed and used to being with each other all the time. I feel like it's kind of like they done ripped that damn bandaid off. So it's gonna hurt them for a little bit.”

NaLyssa Smith’s performance witnessed a sharp decline while playing alongside her girlfriend. Amid the team’s disappointing 5-13 record, Smith posted career-low numbers across every major statistical category — 6.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

DiJonai Carrington reacts to NaLyssa Smith being traded

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, who have been together since their college days at Baylor, face an unexpected shift in their relationship. Their stint as teammates abruptly ending comes as a shock to both players.

Carrington responded with a heartbreak emoji shortly after the trade was announced but showed her support for Smith by sharing a series of photos from their time as teammates.

Smith replied to the post with a touching message.

"I love you wifeyyyy. Take care of tha kidsss 🥲🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"

While the trade initially left Smith “sick to her stomach”, she's excited for the new chapter in her journey in Las Vegas, embracing the opportunity to play alongside A'ja Wilson, the player she considers the GOAT.

