"Curt cooked with this one" - WNBA fans react to Dallas Wings adding AfroBasket MVP on short-term deal

The Dallas Wings front office has addressed the team's roster issues with their latest signing. The Wings have signed two FIBA Afro Basket MVP Amy Okonkwo to bring some relief in the frontcourt.

Ad

On Thursday, Grant Afseth reported that Okonkwo has signed a seven-day contract with the Wings. She will be available to play for them from Friday. The fans have been urging Dallas' front office to bring in a frontcourt player and they were quite satisfied with the signing.

Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBA Amy Okonkwo has signed a 7-day contract with the Wings, per @GrantAfseth. Okonkwo will be available to play on Friday.

Ad

Trending

They flooded the comments sections of media outlets reporting the news on social media with opinions on the new acquisition.

"Wait CURT COOKED WITH THIS ONE," one fan said.

Legos @BeyLegos Wait CURT COOKED WITH THIS ONE

Ad

"standout afrobasket player who has shot 48% from 3 between her bourges (france) season & the african championships. Good scout, best wishes," another fan said.

"LOVE THIS! Always happy to see Amy Okonkwo get opportunities," one fan said.

One fan banked on Okonkwo's two AfroBasket MVP awards to hype her up.

"Afrobasket mvp,she's good guys! She's has won it twice,let's go wings," one fan said.

Ad

"YES!!! Good to see Amy get a chance in the W," another fan said.

"Okayy, good pick up given the Li Yueru injury," one fan said.

A seven-day contract might be a short time for any player who has primarily played in European and international basketball to adjust to the WNBA. However, it is Okonkwo's best shot to prove herself and make a place for herself on the roster.

Ad

Looking at the Dallas Wings' newest forward, Amy Okonkwo

Amy Okonkwo, the two-time AfroBasket MVP, played college basketball in the United States. She was a player for the USC Trojans in the 2014-15 season but later transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Okonwo had declared for the 2020 WNBA draft but unfortunately went undrafted. Later, she signed with the Connecticut Sun but failed to make the final roster before the season began.

Ad

During her college career, Okonkwo averaged 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 128 games. She played primarily as a bench player, starting only 39 games during her college career.

However, the Wings' latest signing has developed a lot from the player she was during the WNBA 2020 draft. Getting cut from the Sun forced Okonkwo to look for other options. She played in the European basketball leagues.

Okonkwo last played for Tango Bourges in the Ligue Féminine de Basketball, the French female basketball league. During her time there, she averaged 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More