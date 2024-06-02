"Cut the jealousy please": Austin Rivers blasts WNBA players, urges them to stop "hating" Caitlin Clark after latest incident

Former NBA player turned analyst Austin Rivers criticized WNBA players who have been envious of rookie standout Caitlin Clark, particularly following her recent altercation with Chennedy Carter. He urged players to stop being jealous of the impact she has had on women's basketball.

In a video posted on his X account (formerly Twitter), Rivers advised WNBA players to put an end to their jealousy and recognize the undeniable effect Clark has had on the league.

He pointed out that the WNBA has long struggled with financial issues and lack of attention, and Clark's emergence has brought positive change.

“For the longest time, the WNBA was synonymous with a lot of things—not making a lot of money, actually losing money…their athletes were not being compensated [and] treated properly, and as a whole, their sport, in terms of women playing basketball, did not garner the proper attention,” he said.

“And now this woman comes along and brings the world in and is now giving y'all that proper attention and respect...And instead of being appreciative and acknowledging that, you guys are coming at her with these hate-a** comments.”

This season, the WNBA implemented charter flights for players, a significant improvement in their travel accommodations. The league is also set to spend approximately $25 million annually for the next two years on these flights.

Data from ESPN shows that the average viewership for the first five games of the 2024 WNBA regular season was 1.4 million, more than triple last year's average of 440,000 viewers.

Clark's debut game for the Indiana Fever drew 2.1 million viewers, the highest ever for any WNBA game on ESPN platforms, according to the network.

“There are women athletes, basketball players and coaches who could raise their hands and say they had a part in playing the awareness that has grown in the game of women's basketball, but no more than Caitlin Clark,” Rivers said.

Rivers likened Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA to Beyoncé's role in Destiny's Child and Justin Timberlake's in NSYNC.

“If you girls were Destiny's Child, she would be Beyoncé. If all the girls in collegiate sports were a band and they were NSYNC, she would be Justin Timberlake. She is the main attraction. There's no ifs, ands or buts about that,” Rivers said.

Despite praising Caitlin Clark, Rivers stressed that she is not yet considered an all-time great.

“No one's saying Caitlin Clark is the greatest basketball player ever. No one's saying Caitlin Clark is the greatest basketball player even right now in the WNBA. She's not in that conversation yet, but she's a hell of a talent,” he said.

Becky Hammon says Caitlin Clark 'tipped things over' for WNBA

Becky Hammon, one of the most accomplished WNBA coaches, acknowledged that Caitlin Clark was the player who sparked a significant increase in interest in the WNBA after years of simmering.

“If you're just a recent follower of women's basketball, this has been brewing for a while," Hammon said. "Women's basketball has been at this boiling point, building, building, building. And you know, our arena was sold out long before Caitlin was coming into the league.”

In addition to Clark, the 2024 WNBA Draft class includes standout athletes like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Kardoso and Angel Reese.

“I think women's basketball has just been building. Now, she's a part of the tipping point. She's coming in at this time where it was ready to tip over, and her presence has tipped things over,” Hammon said.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 17.9 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Indiana Fever, who carved up a 2-8 record in their first 10 games.