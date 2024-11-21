Dallas Wings fans excited to start Paige Bueckers era with Season Tickets sold for 2025: "Know what's coming"

Dallas Wings fans are already excited to begin the Paige Bueckers era, as they sold out the tickets for the next season. Reporter Grant Afseth broke the news on X that the Wings sold out season ticket membership for the second consecutive year. This year, the feat was accomplished in record time.

One fan expressed his thoughts in the comments section with a Paige Bueckers GIF.

"They know what’s coming"

The Wings won the draft lottery Tuesday and will have the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Given the UConn Huskies star Bueckers is the projected top pick for next year's draft, she is likely to start her WNBA journey in a Wings uniform.

The Wings were 9-31 last season, which was the second-worst record in the WNBA. They failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and as a result, fired coach Latricia Tramell.

The arrival of Bueckers could be the spark the Wings need. The Indiana Fever turned things around and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after the arrival of Caitlin Clark, so Bueckers could help the Wings get back to their glory days.

Paige Bueckers reveals her thoughts about being picked first by Wings in the WNBA draft

The UConn Huskies has an eventful Wednesday. They faced Farleigh Dickinson and defeated them with a final score of 85-41. However, the highlight of the contest was Huskies' coach Geno Auriemma's celebration for achieving a historic milestone.

Auriemma became the winningest coach in college basketall history. Current players and former players including Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird congratulated him for the feat. After the celebrations, ESPN asked Paige Bueckers about her thoughts on the Wings getting the first pick and choosing her in the next WNBA draft.

"I honestly don't want to get complacent. I want to stay humble, stay grounded, stay in the moment. Nothing in the future is guaranteed, so just taking every moment as it is," Bueckers said.

"I'm a firm believer in God has a plan for me, so whatever that is, I'm ready to do it."

She also revealed that she did not watch the draft lottery live as it gave her anxiety.

