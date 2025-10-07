  • home icon
Dallas Wings guard puts American Airlines on blast after finding priceless items stolen from luggage

By Advait Jajodia
Published Oct 07, 2025 12:08 GMT
Dallas Wings v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Dallas Wings v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

Dallas Wings guard Tyasha Harris found herself at the center of social media on Monday after she criticized American Airlines over missing items from her luggage.

Harris expressed her frustration on X (formerly called Twitter), detailing that several of her expensive belongings were missing after her flight from Boston. In her post, she accused airline staff of stealing the items:

“Count your days @AmericanAir just got home from Boston and looked in my bag and the workers stole my shoes , LV toiletry bag, with my colognes and other important items in it. I really can’t believe it rn 😡😡” Harris wrote on X.
American Airlines was prompt with its response to Tyasha Harris, expressing regret over the situation and guiding Harris through the complaint process.

“We’re truly sorry to hear that items are missing from your bag, and never want our customers to go through this. To get things moving, you'll need to submit a claim directly with our baggage team. Circle back with your claim number via DMs, and we’ll make sure it’s escalated internally,” American Airlines replied to Harris.
Harris’ rough trip with American Airlines came at the end of an already difficult year. The 2025 WNBA season didn’t go as she would have wished for. In her sixth professional campaign, she played just five games for the Dallas Wings, averaging 4.6 points, 1.0 rebound and 2.6 assists. Her season came to an abrupt end in June after undergoing surgery on her left knee.

Dallas Wings part ways with Chris Koclanes

Paige Bueckers was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 draft and went on to win the Rookie of the Year honors. Despite having a talented roster featuring Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist, the Wings managed only 10 wins, finishing with a 22.7% win rate.

Following the disappointing season, the front office parted ways with coach Chris Koclanes.

"As we enter a pivotal point in our team's future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization," GM Curt Miller said in a statement. "The Dallas Wings remain dedicated to their pursuit of WNBA Championships and building upon the strong culture established on and off the court."
The team hasn't yet announced a replacement. Their main goal would be to find a coach who can turn things around and help the Wings succeed while Paige Bueckers is still on the roster.

The organization wants to make the most of her time in Dallas before she might want to jump ship to win a championship elsewhere.

Edited by Bhargav
