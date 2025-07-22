Dallas Wings injury report: DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist 'out' ahead of clash against Storm

The Dallas Wings will hit the road to take on the Seattle Storm in a regular-season game on Tuesday. However, the visitors are heading into the matchup without a few key players. According to ESPN, DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist are listed as &quot;out&quot; from Tuesday's game.Carrington has been in and out of games since suffering a rib injury in her team's 86-83 win against the Connecticut Sun on Jun. 20. She is sidelined from the Storm games after reaggravating the same injury.On the other hand, Seigrist is sidelined because of a knee injury she suffered last month. She has also been in and out of games since the injury. Apart from these two key players, Tyasha Harris will also miss the game after undergoing a left knee procedure last month. Lastly, Myisha Hines-Allen is listed day-to-day due to lower right leg injury. The Wings boast a terrible 6-17 record and are the 12th team in the WNBA standings. Although Paige Bueckers has been incredible for the squad in her rookie season, other players need to step up and deliver if they want their team to secure a playoff spot.Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm previewWhile the Wings are struggling to make an impact this season, their opponents on Tuesday night are having a great run. The Storm have a 14-9 record and are currently the fourth-place team in the WNBA standings.The game is being held at the Climate Pledge Arena, giving the Storm home-court advantage. Moreover, they also have a healthy roster with only Katie Lou Samuelson listed out from Tuesday's matchup.Fans can expect Paige Bueckers to deliver a good performance as usual, but it will be an uphill battle for the Wings to snatch a win from the fourth-place team at their home.Where to watch Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm?The Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 9:50 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game's live broadcast on ESPN 3. KFAA will broadcast the match on local television.For the fans wanting to catch the game online, they can do so on the WNBA app. However, they would need a WNBA league pass subscription for it.