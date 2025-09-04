  • home icon
Dallas Wings Injury Report: Latest on Paige Bueckers' availability as 7 players on injury list for game against rampant Valkyries (Sep. 4)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 04, 2025 12:48 GMT
Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Dallas Wings Injury Report: Latest on Paige Bueckers' availability as 7 players on injury list for game against rampant Valkyries (Sep. 4).

The Dallas Wings will cross swords against the in-form Golden State Valkyries in a regular-season game on Thursday. The Wings have a stacked injury report ahead of the contest, with as many as seven players listed. The good news is that rookie sensation Paige Bueckers will be in action as she looks to strengthen her Rookie of the Year case.

Bueckers last played when the Wings suffered a hammering at the hands of the league’s best team, the Minnesota Lynx, on Monday. The No. 1 draft pick logged 29 minutes in that game, finishing with 17 points, one rebound and two assists.

Of the seven players on the injury report, six have already been ruled out. Luisa Geiselsoder (right shoulder), Ty Harris (left knee), Haley Jones (right knee), Arike Ogunbowale (right knee), JJ Quinerly (left knee) and Li Yueru (left knee) will all miss the contest against the Valkyries.

Meanwhile, Myisha Hines-Allen is listed as "questionable" as she deals with an illness. An official update on her availability will be known ahead of tip-off. She played 29 minutes against the Lynx, recording seven points, eight rebounds and two assists.

The Dallas Wings are currently playing for pride. They are already out of the playoff race but will look to avoid finishing as the worst regular-season team this year. Paige Bueckers’ squad is currently ranked last in the league standings with a 9-32 record.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries?

The Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries game will take place on Thursday, Sept. 4, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Wings vs. Valkyries game will be broadcast live on KFAA (local) and KPIX+ (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Edited by Atishay Jain
