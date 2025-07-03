Dallas Wings Injury Report: Nightmare deepens as Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington & key players in danger of missing against Mercury

The 2025 season has been a rocky road for the Dallas Wings and their coach Chris Koclanes. Despite being tipped to turn things around after drafting No.1 pick Paige Bueckers, the Texas team has been hit hard by injuries, depleted roster and disjointed performances in the first quarter of their campaign.
Now things have gone from bad to worse ahead of Thursday’s clash against the Phoenix Mercury, with five players on the injury report. They are already without a host of players due to injury including forward Maddy Siegrist (right knee) and Tyasha Harris (left knee).
Arike Ogunbowale is the latest among the wounded with a thumb injury. She has been a regular starter in coach Koclanes’ starting five this season, averaging 16.8 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 3.9 APG in 18 games.
Ogunbowale played 34 minutes in the weekend encounter against the Washington Mystics, recording 14 points, two rebounds and three assists.
In other injury news, DiJonai Carrington, who missed the last three games, is listed as doubtful, and her chances of suiting up on Thursday are very low. Carrington, along with Ogunbowale, did not practice last night.
Wings reporter Drake Keeler said that forward Myisha Hines-Allen might have the best shot at returning. Hines-Allen is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
“We’re just hoping for good news from the medical staff," coach Koclanes said whiled speaking to the media after the practice. "Hopeful on a couple, so we’ll see who we have. We’ll do our best with what we’ve got.”
When asked whether Bueckers could shift to forward due to the growing injury crisis, Koclanes didn’t rule it out.
“Everything is on the table tomorrow,” he said.
How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings
The Western Conference game between the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings will take place at College Park Center in Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.
The game will be shown live on KFAA and AZFamily. Fans can also live stream the game via WNBA League Pass.
The Wings have a 5-13 record and are 1-8 in the Western Conference, languishing at No. 12 in the standings. Meanwhile, the Mercury are in stunning form heading to Dallas, boasting a 12-5 record, No. 2 in the league.