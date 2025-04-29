Dallas Wings' NaLyssa Smith’s alley-oop to Maddy Siegrist sparks nostalgic reaction from her brother 

NaLyssa Smith reminded fans and her brother of what she is capable of as the Dallas Wings posted a moment on their social media accounts showing Smith finishing an alley-oop from teammate Maddy Siegrist.

The Wings are back in session as the team began their second day of training camp Tuesday in preparation for their preseason opener against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

The Wings took a moment to post the practice highlight to which Smith's brother, Rodney Smith II, reacted with no words, but just a photo of Smith doing the same thing when she was in college at Baylor during a game against West Virginia.

The Dallas Wings highlighted both Smith and Siegrist in the caption of the post as they welcomed Siegrist back for her third season with the franchise and Smith's first season back in Texas.

"one more for that @20sMaddy to @NaLyssaSmith alley-oop," the Wings wrote on X.

Smith was involved in a four-team trade this offseason that brought a number of new faces to Dallas. The Wings acquired DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris from Connecticut, the reserved rights of Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and the 12th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Phoenix who turned out to be Aziaha James.

They also received Smith from Indiana and swapped second-round picks with Connecticut in 2026, and third-round picks with Indiana in 2027.

Dallas traded Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown, and Sevgi Uzun to Phoenix as well as Jacy Sheldon to Connecticut, and Jaelyn Brown to Indiana.

Dallas Wings fans react to alley-oop from Smith and Siegrist

Dallas Wings fans have something to be excited about this season after a tough year in 2024. The Wings finished last year 9-31 and fifth in the Western Conference

Wings fans expressed their excitement for the season in the reaction to the recent alley-oop post from training camp, which was also posted on the team's Instagram account.

"Lysss," one fan commented.

Fans are excited for NaLyssa Smith in a Wings uniform

"The way Maddy has continued to transform and elevate her game is..." a fan wrote adding the fire emoji.

Fans react to Wings training camp post

"Hoopin hoopin," a fan wrote.

Fans continued to comment on the post, believing this will be the year the wings take the next step with all of the additional talent in the building. Smith has averaged double-digit scoring in each of her first three seasons with the Indiana Fever.

Smith averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 2024, while Siegrist averaged 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in her second year in Dallas.

"Maddy the Beast," a fan said.

"Let's go," another fan commented.

"She's definitely a beast. Friday I'm ready," a fan wrote.

Fans react to alley-oop from Dallas Wings teammates

The Dallas Wings kick off the preseason on Friday against the Las Vegas Aces.

