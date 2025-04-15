Dallas Wings projected starting lineup for 2025 as Paige Bueckers pick becomes official

The Dallas Wings made Paige Bueckers the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Curt Miller, who had a viral reaction clip after Dallas won the draft lottery in November, did not waste time getting the former UConn star. Bueckers bolsters a lineup that lost some key contributors.

Bueckers’ looming team-up with All-Star Arike Ogunbowale is a mouthwatering combination next season. They will try to carry a team that finished last season with a 9-31 record after playing in the semifinals in 2023.

The Dallas Wings hired Chris Koclanes in December. Koclanes, known as a defensive specialist, the coach would love the two-way potential of a starting lineup that could look like this:

“Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and Teira McCowan.”

Last year, Ogunbowale and McCowan had the most starts. Natasha Howard, Jacy Sheldon, Sevgi Uzun and Satou Sabally, the next four players with the most starts, are gone. The arrival of Carrington and NaLyssa Smith and the drafting of Bueckers give the roster a massive facelift.

Bueckers excelled in college with her scoring, playmaking and defense. The Wings expect she can be even better in the pros. She could help lead the team back to relevance after limping out last year.

Fans react to the Dallas Wings’ potential starting five after drafting Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings drafting Paige Bueckers was a no-brainer. It would have been a shocking decision had the team done otherwise. With Bueckers now the Wings’ newest addition, fans react to how the team could start:

“Keep Nico the hell away from Paige”

One fan said:

“Paige x Arike backcourt finna go crazy”

Another fan added:

“Food … fever in 2”

@AlwaysNeptune continued:

“That’s a scary backcourt”

@Sudharsan_AK10 commented:

“And that's supposed to scare who exactly????”

The Dallas Wings look solid on paper. If Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale become the lethal duo many expect them to become, they could return to the playoffs.

Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard combined for 35.5 points, 13.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Had Sabally not been out for most of the season, the Wings might not have a chance to get Bueckers. Replacing the production of the two forwards with the new additions will be crucial for the Wings.

