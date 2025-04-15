Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers chokes up in emotional immediate reaction after going No. 1 overall

Paige Bueckers shared an emotional response after the Dallas Wings selected her as the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft.

ESPN's Holly Rowe, who conducted interviews with the draftees, asked how important Bueckers' UConn Huskies teammates have been to her.

"They changed my life, just my sisters," Bueckers said as she held back tears. "Just extremely grateful for them."

The Wings rookie also mentioned other Huskies part of the draft: Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin.

"I think two teams or one team will be genius to add Kaitlyn Chen, Aubrey Griffin to the team. I think they should get drafted tonight," Bueckers added. "I just love them so much. They're gonna be my sisters for life."

Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin are fresh off an NCAA title win on April 6. The UConn dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59.

While it's unclear whether Chen or Griffin will be drafted, Huskies coach and 12-time NCAA champion Geno Auriemma believes in her players. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said:

"I think both of [Chen and Griffin's] chances [to get drafted] are awfully good," Auriemma said. "I think the way Kaitlyn played, and some of the things she did. She brings real value to a team. So I'm excited to hear what comes."

Paige Bueckers has long been projected as the No. 1 pick, even before declaring that she would enter the WNBA draft on March 28.

"It's crazy" - Paige Bueckers says on being drafted after supporting her Huskies teammates last year

Speaking on Monday's "orange carpet" before the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers said she feels "surreal" now that the spotlight is with her.

"Super surreal," Bueckers said. "I don't even know how much it sunk in yet. Like you said, I was here last year supporting them as a teammate. And now, I'm here actually the one being drafted. Though, they'll be here supporting me, so it's crazy. I can't even put it the words."

Two Huskies players were taken in the 2024 WNBA draft: the Washington Mystics selected Aaliyah Edwards as the sixth pick and the Seattle Storm got Nika Muhl with the 14th selection.

Paige Bueckers will join a retooled Dallas Wings in the upcoming WNBA season. The team is headlined by four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, with several newcomers, which include DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines-Allen.

