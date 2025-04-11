Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale anticipates Paige Bueckers’ arrival with 3 words

In a few short days, Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings will be landing a high-profile teammate in the WNBA Draft. Leading up to Monday's festivities, the All-Star guard is loaded with excitement and anticipation.

After winning the draft lottery, the Wings find themselves with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Following an impressive run at UConn, the expectation is that they'll be selection Paige Bueckers.

Since they secured the first pick, the Wings decided to put together a draft party for fans to celebrate together. The event has since sold out, resulting in a reaction from Arike Ogunbowale. She posted a short message on her Instagram story stating she can't wait to link up with all the fans who secured tickets.

"see yall monday"

Via arike_ogunbowale on Instagram

Similar to Caitlin Clark last year, Beuckers is a highly-touted prospect who is expected to make a big impact on day one. Along with averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, she also led UConn to a national championship in her senior season.

As the top performer on the Wings now, Arike Ogunbowale seems elated to get such an exciting young talent as a running mate. Together, they'll look to slowly get the Wings back to the top of the standings. Last season, Dallas had the WNBA's second-worst record at 9-31.

The WNBA Draft is set to begin at 7:30 pm Eastern Time Monday night at "The Shed" in New York. Aside from draft parties and being in person, fans at home can watch the event unfold on ESPN.

