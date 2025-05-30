Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score - May 29 | 2025 WNBA Season
Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings squared off against Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky in a blockbuster matchup at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday. The Wings opened the game with a starting lineup featuring Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Arike Ogunbowale.
Eager to snap their losing streak, the Sky stuck with their familiar starting five: Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot.
From the outset, it was clear that head coach Tyler Marsh was focused on building confidence in Cardoso. With smart play designs and effective reads, Cardoso found strong positioning in the paint and took full advantage. She exploded for 12 of the Sky’s first 18 points, helping the team surge to a 29–19 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Wings mount a comeback, led by a red-hot Ogunbowale. Dallas cut the deficit to just six points, as the Sky headed into the halftime break with a 49–42 lead.
Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score
Dallas Wings
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
DiJonai Carrington
17:06
9
2
0
3
6
50
1
3
33.3
2
2
100
0
2
2
0
2
1
0
NaLyssa Smith
10:00
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
1
1
0
2
Myisha Hines-Allen
9:10
2
0
2
1
2
50
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
2
0
0
1
-7
Arike Ogunbowale
17:56
15
1
5
6
12
50
2
6
33.3
1
1
100
0
1
0
1
0
1
-3
Paige Bueckers
17:04
8
3
3
3
6
50
0
0
-
2
2
100
2
1
0
2
1
2
1
Teaira McCowan
7:56
2
3
0
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
-
2
1
4
0
1
2
-5
Kaila Charles
4:58
2
1
0
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
1
0
0
1
-9
Maddy Siegrist
12:54
5
2
0
2
4
50
0
2
0
1
2
50
1
1
0
0
1
1
-2
JJ Quinerly
2:56
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
1
-7
Luisa Geiselsöder
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tyasha Harris
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Aziaha James
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chicago Sky
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Kia Nurse
12:30
8
1
1
3
6
50
2
5
40
0
0
-
0
1
2
0
0
0
4
Angel Reese
14:16
1
6
3
0
4
0
0
0
-
1
2
50
3
3
1
0
0
1
3
Kamilla Cardoso
9:05
14
4
0
5
7
71.4
0
0
-
4
4
100
3
1
1
0
0
3
4
Ariel Atkins
17:06
8
2
2
3
8
37.5
1
4
25
1
2
50
1
1
1
0
0
1
0
Courtney Vandersloot
15:31
5
1
3
1
4
25
1
1
100
2
2
100
1
0
2
3
0
2
-3
Rebecca Allen
9:52
3
2
0
1
3
33.3
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
1
1
1
0
0
0
9
Hailey Van Lith
4:29
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
1
0
0
9
Michaela Onyenwere
5:44
2
1
2
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
3
Elizabeth Williams
7:06
4
2
1
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
2
2
100
2
0
1
1
0
0
3
Rachel Banham
4:21
4
0
0
1
2
50
1
2
50
1
1
100
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
Moriah Jefferson
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Maddy Westbeld
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Note: Scores are updated till half time.
