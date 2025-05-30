  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky
  • Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score - May 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score - May 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 30, 2025 01:01 GMT
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score - May 29 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Credit: Getty)
Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score - May 29 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Credit: Getty)

Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings squared off against Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky in a blockbuster matchup at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday. The Wings opened the game with a starting lineup featuring Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Arike Ogunbowale.

Ad

Eager to snap their losing streak, the Sky stuck with their familiar starting five: Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot.

From the outset, it was clear that head coach Tyler Marsh was focused on building confidence in Cardoso. With smart play designs and effective reads, Cardoso found strong positioning in the paint and took full advantage. She exploded for 12 of the Sky’s first 18 points, helping the team surge to a 29–19 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The second quarter saw the Wings mount a comeback, led by a red-hot Ogunbowale. Dallas cut the deficit to just six points, as the Sky headed into the halftime break with a 49–42 lead.

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score

Dallas Wings

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
DiJonai Carrington17:0692036501333.3221000220210
NaLyssa Smith10:0000002000-00-0001102
Myisha Hines-Allen9:10202125001000-002001-7
Arike Ogunbowale17:561515612502633.311100010101-3
Paige Bueckers17:04833365000-221002102121
Teaira McCowan7:562301110000-00-214012-5
Kaila Charles4:582101110000-00-011001-9
Maddy Siegrist12:5452024500201250110011-2
JJ Quinerly2:5600000-00-00-000001-7
Luisa Geiselsöder0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Tyasha Harris0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Aziaha James0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Ad

Chicago Sky

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Kia Nurse12:308113650254000-0120004
Angel Reese14:1616304000-12503310013
Kamilla Cardoso9:0514405771.400-441003110034
Ariel Atkins17:068223837.5142512501110010
Courtney Vandersloot15:3151314251110022100102302-3
Rebecca Allen9:523201333.31333.300-1110009
Hailey Van Lith4:2900001000-00-0001009
Michaela Onyenwere5:442121110000-00-0100013
Elizabeth Williams7:064211333.300-221002011003
Rachel Banham4:214001250125011100000000-2
Moriah Jefferson0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Maddy Westbeld0:0000000-00-00-0000000

Note: Scores are updated till half time.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications