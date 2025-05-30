Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score - May 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings squared off against Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky in a blockbuster matchup at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday. The Wings opened the game with a starting lineup featuring Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Arike Ogunbowale.

Eager to snap their losing streak, the Sky stuck with their familiar starting five: Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot.

From the outset, it was clear that head coach Tyler Marsh was focused on building confidence in Cardoso. With smart play designs and effective reads, Cardoso found strong positioning in the paint and took full advantage. She exploded for 12 of the Sky’s first 18 points, helping the team surge to a 29–19 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Wings mount a comeback, led by a red-hot Ogunbowale. Dallas cut the deficit to just six points, as the Sky headed into the halftime break with a 49–42 lead.

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score

Dallas Wings

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus DiJonai Carrington 17:06 9 2 0 3 6 50 1 3 33.3 2 2 100 0 2 2 0 2 1 0 NaLyssa Smith 10:00 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 Myisha Hines-Allen 9:10 2 0 2 1 2 50 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 2 0 0 1 -7 Arike Ogunbowale 17:56 15 1 5 6 12 50 2 6 33.3 1 1 100 0 1 0 1 0 1 -3 Paige Bueckers 17:04 8 3 3 3 6 50 0 0 - 2 2 100 2 1 0 2 1 2 1 Teaira McCowan 7:56 2 3 0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 2 1 4 0 1 2 -5 Kaila Charles 4:58 2 1 0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 1 -9 Maddy Siegrist 12:54 5 2 0 2 4 50 0 2 0 1 2 50 1 1 0 0 1 1 -2 JJ Quinerly 2:56 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 1 -7 Luisa Geiselsöder 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyasha Harris 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aziaha James 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago Sky

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Kia Nurse 12:30 8 1 1 3 6 50 2 5 40 0 0 - 0 1 2 0 0 0 4 Angel Reese 14:16 1 6 3 0 4 0 0 0 - 1 2 50 3 3 1 0 0 1 3 Kamilla Cardoso 9:05 14 4 0 5 7 71.4 0 0 - 4 4 100 3 1 1 0 0 3 4 Ariel Atkins 17:06 8 2 2 3 8 37.5 1 4 25 1 2 50 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Courtney Vandersloot 15:31 5 1 3 1 4 25 1 1 100 2 2 100 1 0 2 3 0 2 -3 Rebecca Allen 9:52 3 2 0 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 1 1 1 0 0 0 9 Hailey Van Lith 4:29 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0 0 9 Michaela Onyenwere 5:44 2 1 2 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Elizabeth Williams 7:06 4 2 1 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 2 2 100 2 0 1 1 0 0 3 Rachel Banham 4:21 4 0 0 1 2 50 1 2 50 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 Moriah Jefferson 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maddy Westbeld 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Scores are updated till half time.

