Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun game player stats and box score for June 20 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 21, 2025 01:54 GMT
Dallas Wings v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
The Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun battled on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Dallas Wings defeated the Connecticut Sun 86-83 on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 21 points and seven assists on 7-for-16 (1-for-4 from 3-point range). Aziaha James had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists on 5-for-7. NaLyssa Smith finished 12 points and seven rebounds on 5-for-9, while Li Yueru added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Tina Charles led Connecticut with 26 points and six rebounds on 8-for-17. Aneesah Morrow and Jacy Sheldon each scored 10 points, while Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers added eight points apiece.

Both teams are at the bottom of the standings. Dallas won its second straight game to improve to 3-11, while Connecticut (2-11) is now on a five-game losing skid.

Dallas and Connecticut will be on the road on Sunday. The Wings will visit the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena, while the Sun will battle the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Saniya Rivers84253323-102-40-20
Haley Peters24120011-30-10-0-6
Tina Charles266121108-170-210-11-2
Marina Mabrey83620212-101-63-4-7
Jacy Sheldon101250004-42-20-0-1
Olivia Nelson-Ododa60121033-50-00-03
Aneesah Morrow107340013-60-04-5-1
Bria Hartley72202301-61-34-45
Jaelyn Brown02000000-10-00-0-2
Lindsay Allen60142302-20-02-2-4
Kariata DiabyDNP----------
Rayah MarshallDNP----------
Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aziaha James175530205-70-07-86
Myisha Hines-Allen46220202-40-00-09
NaLyssa Smith127131205-90-12-26
Arike Ogunbowale72141302-91-42-2-5
Paige Bueckers212712407-161-46-77
Kaila Charles91120104-81-30-10
JJ Quinerly00210100-00-00-0-4
Li Yueru119321002-51-16-6-5
DiJonai Carrington59122212-90-31-4-1
Haley Jones01010000-00-00-02
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
Maddy SiegristDNP----------
Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun game summary

The Dallas Wings had a 21-15 lead over the Connecticut Sun at the end of the first quarter. NaLyssa Smith scored eight points on 4-for-5 for Dallas, while Tina Charles had six points on 2-for-4 for Connecticut.

The Sun outscored the Wings 25-21 in the second, but they still trailed 42-40 at the halftime break.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas in the first half with 16 points on 7-for-11 (1-for-2 from 3-point range. Kaila Charles added nine points (4-for-8) off the Wings bench. Tina Charles had 15 points and five rebounds on 4-for-9 for the Sun.

After three quarters, the Wings still led 65-64. Dallas outscored Connecticut 44-43 in the second half and held on for its third win this season.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
