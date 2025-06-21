Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun game player stats and box score for June 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings defeated the Connecticut Sun 86-83 on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 21 points and seven assists on 7-for-16 (1-for-4 from 3-point range). Aziaha James had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists on 5-for-7. NaLyssa Smith finished 12 points and seven rebounds on 5-for-9, while Li Yueru added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Tina Charles led Connecticut with 26 points and six rebounds on 8-for-17. Aneesah Morrow and Jacy Sheldon each scored 10 points, while Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers added eight points apiece.

Both teams are at the bottom of the standings. Dallas won its second straight game to improve to 3-11, while Connecticut (2-11) is now on a five-game losing skid.

Dallas and Connecticut will be on the road on Sunday. The Wings will visit the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena, while the Sun will battle the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Saniya River s 8 4 2 5 3 3 2 3-10 2-4 0-2 0 Haley Peters 2 4 1 2 0 0 1 1-3 0-1 0-0 -6 Tina Charles 26 6 1 2 1 1 0 8-17 0-2 10-11 -2 Marina Mabrey 8 3 6 2 0 2 1 2-10 1-6 3-4 -7 Jacy Sheldon 10 1 2 5 0 0 0 4-4 2-2 0-0 -1 Olivia Nelson-Ododa 6 0 1 2 1 0 3 3-5 0-0 0-0 3 Aneesah Morrow 10 7 3 4 0 0 1 3-6 0-0 4-5 -1 Bria Hartley 7 2 2 0 2 3 0 1-6 1-3 4-4 5 Jaelyn Brown 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Lindsay Allen 6 0 1 4 2 3 0 2-2 0-0 2-2 -4 Kariata Diaby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rayah Marshall DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aziaha James 17 5 5 3 0 2 0 5-7 0-0 7-8 6 Myisha Hines-Allen 4 6 2 2 0 2 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 9 NaLyssa Smith 12 7 1 3 1 2 0 5-9 0-1 2-2 6 Arike Ogunbowale 7 2 1 4 1 3 0 2-9 1-4 2-2 -5 Paige Bueckers 21 2 7 1 2 4 0 7-16 1-4 6-7 7 Kaila Charles 9 1 1 2 0 1 0 4-8 1-3 0-1 0 JJ Quinerly 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Li Yueru 11 9 3 2 1 0 0 2-5 1-1 6-6 -5 DiJonai Carrington 5 9 1 2 2 2 1 2-9 0-3 1-4 -1 Haley Jones 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - Maddy Siegrist DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun game summary

The Dallas Wings had a 21-15 lead over the Connecticut Sun at the end of the first quarter. NaLyssa Smith scored eight points on 4-for-5 for Dallas, while Tina Charles had six points on 2-for-4 for Connecticut.

The Sun outscored the Wings 25-21 in the second, but they still trailed 42-40 at the halftime break.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas in the first half with 16 points on 7-for-11 (1-for-2 from 3-point range. Kaila Charles added nine points (4-for-8) off the Wings bench. Tina Charles had 15 points and five rebounds on 4-for-9 for the Sun.

After three quarters, the Wings still led 65-64. Dallas outscored Connecticut 44-43 in the second half and held on for its third win this season.

