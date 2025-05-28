Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Player Stats and Box Score - May 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings earned their first win of the season on Tuesday at the expense of the Connecticut Sun. Paige Bueckers improved her record at the Mohegan Sun Arena to 16-0, winning the first 15 as a member of the UConn Huskies. Bueckers finished with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

It was a total team effort for the Wings, dominating from start to finish. Arike Ogunbowale had 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and six steals, while DiJonai Carrington contributed 16 points in Dallas' 109-87 win on the road.

Tina Charles had 27 points and six rebounds for the Sun, while Marina Mabrey added 19 points and four rebounds. Connecticut dropped to 0-5 for the season, which is the worst record in the league.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun Player Stats and Box Score

Wings

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Myisha Hines-Allen 8 7 3 1 0 1 5 20 3-6 0-0 2-3 6 NaLyssa Smith 2 3 4 0 1 1 2 17 1-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Arike Ogunbowale 19 3 4 6 0 2 2 33 5-14 3-8 6-6 16 DiJonai Carrington 16 3 0 0 1 1 3 16 5-9 2-4 4-4 -1 Paige Bueckers 21 5 7 2 1 3 3 35 8-10 0-1 5-6 16 Maddy Siegrist 12 3 0 0 0 0 1 23 4-9 2-2 2-4 26 Teaira McCowan 5 5 2 1 0 2 2 16 2-3 0-0 1-1 20 Luisa Geiselsoder 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Tyasha Harris 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 10 Kaila Charles 10 4 1 0 0 1 3 16 4-6 0-1 2-2 9 Aziaha James 9 1 2 0 0 0 1 9 2-3 2-3 3-3 13 JJ Quinerly 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 2-2 1-1 0-0 0

Sun

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Olivia Nelson-Ododa 6 5 3 2 0 0 1 25 1-5 0-0 4-6 -20 Tina Charles 27 6 3 1 0 2 1 29 9-14 2-3 7-7 -17 Marina Mabrey 19 4 1 1 0 6 5 28 6-12 4-9 3-4 -19 Jacy Sheldon 6 1 7 4 0 2 3 33 3-7 0-2 0-0 -15 Saniya Rivers 8 2 2 0 0 1 4 21 3-9 0-3 2-2 -8 Haley Peters 3 4 2 1 0 1 2 17 0-3 0-1 3-3 -11 Robyn Parks 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Aneesah Morrow 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 8 1-3 0-1 1-5 -5 Rayah Marshall 0 3 0 0 0 2 0 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Kariata Diaby 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0-0 0-0 3-4 1 Bria Hartley 12 1 2 1 0 1 4 19 4-7 2-5 2-5 -24 Lindsay Allen DNP

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun Game Summary

The Dallas Wings visited the Mohegan Sun Arena to face the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. Both teams were looking for their first win of the season, entering the contest with an identical record of 0-4, which is tied for the worst in the WNBA.

Coach Rachid Meziane didn't make any changes to his starting lineup despite the team's struggles in the loss to the Atlanta Dream. The starters were Jacy Sheldon, Saniya Rivers, Marina Mabrey, Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

On the other hand, Chris Koclanes went with his usual starting five featuring Paige Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith. Bueckers is back in Connecticut, her first game in the state as a pro, having spent her collegiate career with the UConn Huskies.

Things were pretty close in the first quarter, with the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun exchanging leads. However, the momentum swung in the favor of the Wings, in large part due to Paige Bueckers making her presence felt with her playmaking and scoring.

The Sun tried their best to make a comeback in the third quarter, but the Wings kept them at bay. The visitors didn't let up and even padded their lead in the final period to earn an easy victory.

Dallas will carry the momentum on Thursday, when they visit Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, who are looking for their first win of the season. The Sun, on the other hand, will try to bounce back on Friday, when they take on the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

