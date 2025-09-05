Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (Sept. 4) | 2025 WNBA season

The slumping Dallas Wings continued Thursday a punishing four-game road trip in San Francisco, where they faced the Golden State Valkyries. Dallas, which has not won since mid-August, looked to end an eight-game losing streak. The Wings entered the game without Arike Ogunbowale, JJ Quinerly, Tyasha Harris, Luisa Geiselsoder and Li Yueru.

Ad

Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Paige Bueckers gave the Wings a fast start before the Valkyries caught up with them late in the first quarter. The home team's bench stepped up to take over the starters' lackluster opening salvo. Fourteen points from the second-stringers pushed the Valkyries to a 21-20 lead after 10 minutes.

The Valkyries defense, one of the best in the WNBA, suddenly had trouble containing the Wings. Behind Bueckers, Jones and Siegrist, the visitors won the second quarter 21-11 to take a 41-32 halftime lead.

Ad

Trending

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Myisha Hines-Allen 7 6 3 Maddy Siegrist 11 1 0 Grace Berger 0 4 2 Paige Bueckers 6 4 4 Haley Jones 12 2 1 Amy Okonkwo 2 0 0 Diamond Miller 0 2 0 Aziaha James 3 0 1













Ajae Petty - - - - - - - - - - Christyn Williams - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Janelle Salaun 5 2 0 Temi Fagbenle 3 2 0 Iliana Rupert 5 1 3 Kaila Charles 0 6 3 Veronica Burton 4 2 1 Monique Billings 6 3 2 Kate Martin 6 4 1 Kaitlyn Chen 0 2 0











Carla Leite 3 0 0













Laeticia Amihere - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More