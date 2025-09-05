Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (Sept. 4) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 05, 2025 03:03 GMT
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (Sept. 4) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The slumping Dallas Wings continued Thursday a punishing four-game road trip in San Francisco, where they faced the Golden State Valkyries. Dallas, which has not won since mid-August, looked to end an eight-game losing streak. The Wings entered the game without Arike Ogunbowale, JJ Quinerly, Tyasha Harris, Luisa Geiselsoder and Li Yueru.

Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Paige Bueckers gave the Wings a fast start before the Valkyries caught up with them late in the first quarter. The home team's bench stepped up to take over the starters' lackluster opening salvo. Fourteen points from the second-stringers pushed the Valkyries to a 21-20 lead after 10 minutes.

The Valkyries defense, one of the best in the WNBA, suddenly had trouble containing the Wings. Behind Bueckers, Jones and Siegrist, the visitors won the second quarter 21-11 to take a 41-32 halftime lead.

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Myisha Hines-Allen763
Maddy Siegrist1110
Grace Berger042
Paige Bueckers644
Haley Jones1221
Amy Okonkwo200
Diamond Miller020
Aziaha James301






Ajae Petty- - --------
Christyn Williams- - --------
Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Janelle Salaun520
Temi Fagbenle320
Iliana Rupert513
Kaila Charles063
Veronica Burton421
Monique Billings632
Kate Martin641
Kaitlyn Chen020





Carla Leite300






Laeticia Amihere- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

