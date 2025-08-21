Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 20 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings and LA Sparks squared off in a regular-season game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Wings entered the contest with a 9-26 record, sitting in 11th place in the league and nearly out of the playoff race. The Sparks came in with a 16-18 record, holding ninth place in the standings.As for the starting lineups, Dallas opened with Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones, Luisa Geiselsoder and Grace Berger. On the other side, the Sparks stuck with their usual starting five of Rickea Jackson, Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand.Both teams looked extremely rusty in the early minutes of the game. The Wings jumped out to an 11-3 lead after seven minutes of play as the Sparks couldn’t buy a basket.Rickea Jackson then caught fire and was superbly complemented by Cameron Brink, as the duo’s offensive burst helped the Sparks take an 18-16 lead into the second quarter. Jackson scored 11 points in the opening frame, while Brink added five. For the Wings, Paige Bueckers led the charge with eight quick points.Note: Scores will be added at halftime.