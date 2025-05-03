  • home icon
Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 2 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 03, 2025 00:06 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score for May 2 preseason game.

The Dallas Wings took on the Las Vegas at Purcell Pavilion on Friday to open the WNBA 2025 preseason games. Wings fans finally saw Paige Bueckers play for the team that made her the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Chris Koclanes squared off in his debut as first-time head coach against the multi-titled Becky Hammon.

The Wings, with only three holdovers from last season's roster, surprised the Aces. They went toe-to-toe with A'ja Wilson's team and took a 25-23 advantage after one quarter.

The Aces opened the second quarter with a 15-2 blast behind Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and rookie Aaliyah Nye. Las Vegas kept up the defensive pressure to stifle Dallas to 3-for-17 shooting. The 31-11 dominance pushed the Aces to a 55-36 halftime lead.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DiJonai Carrington640
NaLysas Smith231
Teaira McCowan200
Arike Ogunbowale211
Paige Bueckers420
Myisha Hines-Allen023
Maddy Siegrist910
Aziaha James1002
JJ Quinerly112
Kaila Charles000
Aaronette Vonleh010
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jackie Young1955
A'ja Wilson1142
Kiah Stokes021
Jewell Loyd512
Chelsea Gray731
Kierstan Bell000
Tiffany Mitchell500
Aaliyah Nye801
Crystal Bradford050
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

