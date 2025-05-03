Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 2 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Dallas Wings took on the Las Vegas at Purcell Pavilion on Friday to open the WNBA 2025 preseason games. Wings fans finally saw Paige Bueckers play for the team that made her the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Chris Koclanes squared off in his debut as first-time head coach against the multi-titled Becky Hammon.

The Wings, with only three holdovers from last season's roster, surprised the Aces. They went toe-to-toe with A'ja Wilson's team and took a 25-23 advantage after one quarter.

The Aces opened the second quarter with a 15-2 blast behind Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and rookie Aaliyah Nye. Las Vegas kept up the defensive pressure to stifle Dallas to 3-for-17 shooting. The 31-11 dominance pushed the Aces to a 55-36 halftime lead.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DiJonai Carrington 6 4 0 NaLysas Smith 2 3 1 Teaira McCowan 2 0 0 Arike Ogunbowale 2 1 1 Paige Bueckers 4 2 0 Myisha Hines-Allen 0 2 3 Maddy Siegrist 9 1 0 Aziaha James 10 0 2 JJ Quinerly 1 1 2 Kaila Charles 0 0 0 Aaronette Vonleh 0 1 0

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jackie Young 19 5 5 A'ja Wilson 11 4 2 Kiah Stokes 0 2 1 Jewell Loyd 5 1 2 Chelsea Gray 7 3 1 Kierstan Bell 0 0 0 Tiffany Mitchell 5 0 0 Aaliyah Nye 8 0 1 Crystal Bradford 0 5 0

