Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces Injury Reports for June 5 | 2024 WNBA Season 

The Dallas Wings are set to take on the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night at the Collge Park Center in Arlington. Tip-off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will be available to watch on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, ESPN Las Vegas, NBA TV and NBA TV Canada.

The Dallas Wings are coming off a two-game losing streak and will be trying their best to get back to winning. On the other hand, the Las Vegas Aces will look to bounce back after losing 78-74 in their previous matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

There is not much of a difference between the two teams early in the season. The Wings currently have a 3-4 record for the season while the Aces' record stands at 4-2. It will likely be an uphill battle for the Wings to keep up with the defending champions.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Injury Report

Dallas Wings injury report

The Dallas Wings will be three players down in their faceoff against the Aces. Forward Satou Sabally was ruled out because of an injury she procured while playing for Germany in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament.

Natasha Howard is also sidelined after the star forward broke her foot in the season-opening 87-79 win against the Chicago Sky. She scored an impressive double-double in the game but has yet to return to the court since.

As per Rob Tiongson, Wings guard Jaelyn Brown is also listed out from the game because of illness.

Las Vegas Aces injury report

As per ESPN, the Aces have two players out for Wednesday night with one player on a day-to-day status. Chelsea Gray is listed as out because of a leg injury she suffered earlier this season.

Kierstan Bell is also out from Wednesday's game because of a lower leg injury she has been dealing with since training camp started. Furthermore, Tiffany Hayes is listed on a day-to-day status and could be available to play.

Dallas Wings will face an A'ja Wilson-sized problem when facing Las Vegas Aces

The Dallas Wings could significantly increase their chances of victory if they can manage to stop A'ja Wilson. The 27-year-old is having a great season, averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. She is often the point of difference for the Aces.

Similarly, the Las Vegas Aces will have to figure out a way to stop Arike Ogunbowale. The Wings star has been tearing the league with her performances this season. She is averaging 26.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 4.9 apg, asserting her dominance early in the season.