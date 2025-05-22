Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score for May 21 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx nearly wilted late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday against the Dallas Wings before pulling an 85-81 win. Napheesa Collier and Co. led 81-73 with 1.32 remaining. Dallas' desperate surge ended with an Arike Ogunbowale 3-pointer that pushed the Wings to within 83-81. The Lynx extended the lead with two Collier free throws before shackling their visitors on defense.

Collier scored eight of her 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lynx. She added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith combined for 26 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Paige Bueckers, who returned to Minnesota for the first time as a WNBA player, had another rough-shooting night against the Lynx. She had 12 points behind 3-for-11 shooting but dished 10 assists with three steals.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Myisha Hines-Allen 11 7 3 0 0 2 4-6 0-0 3-3 +14 NaLyssa Smith 8 7 0 1 1 1 4-8 0-2 0-0 0 Arike Ogunbowale 21 2 5 2 0 2 8-20 5-13 0-0 -2 DiJonai Carrington 11 2 0 2 0 1 3-9 2-4 3-3 -6 Paige Bueckers 12 1 10 3 0 2 3-11 2-5 4-6 0 Maddy Siegrist 7 3 0 0 0 1 3-8 1-4 0-0 -14 Teaira McCowan 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 1-2 -4 Tyasha Harris 6 0 2 1 0 0 2-3 2-3 0-0 +1 Kaila Charles 2 3 0 0 0 2 1-5 0-2 0-0 -1 Luisa Geiselsoder - - - - - - - - - - Aziaha James - - - - - - - - - - JJ Quinerly - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Karlie Samuelson 9 5 0 0 0 1 2-4 2-3 3-3 -3 Bridget Carleton 9 6 3 1 0 1 4-10 1-4 0-0 -9 Alanna Smith 13 6 2 0 2 2 5-9 3-7 0-2 -11 Napheesa Collier 28 8 2 2 1 2 8-13 0-3 12-12 +5 Courtney Williams 13 5 7 1 0 6 5-13 1-4 2-2 0 Jessica Shepard 3 3 3 0 0 3 1-4 0-0 1-2 +17 Diamond Miller 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Natisha Hiedeman 10 10 8 0 0 2 3-6 2-4 2-6 +19 Alissa Pili DNP - - - - - - - - - Anastasiia Olairi Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - Marieme Badiane DNP - - - - - - - - - Kayla McBride DNP - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Game Summary

The Dallas Wings clashed with the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. After losing to the Lynx 99-84 on Friday, the Wings looked to put on a better showing to get their revenge. Rookie Paige Bueckers, who struggled in her debut against Minnesota, hoped to lead her team to a win.

The Wings and the Lynx played tug of war to open the game. Arike Ogunbowale came out firing, making 3 of 7 shots to compensate for Paige Bueckers' 0-for-3 start. Napheesa Collier had eight points and one assist in dragging the Lynx to a 21-18 lead after one quarter.

The Lynx threatened to blow the game open in the third quarter, but the Wings gave a late push to keep within striking distance. Ogunbowale, after a rough-shooting night on Friday, already had 11 points at halftime. Minnesota's balanced attack allowed the home team to take a 47-40 lead after two quarters.

The third frame followed the same second-quarter script. Minnesota tried to pull away before Dallas closed the period with a surge to keep within sight of the leader. Paige Bueckers had six points and three assists in the period while the Lynx relied on Napheesa Collier to stay ahead. Collier's jumper to close the quarter gave Minnesota a 70-62 lead.

The Wings tightened on defense late in the fourth quarter to make the game interesting. Minnesota led 81-73 following a free throw from Natisha Hiedeman. Arike Ogunbowale's triple inched the Dallas to within 83-81 before Collier's free throws sealed the win for the Lynx.

