Dallas Wings vs NY Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty battled the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ad

Coming into the game, New York is No. 2 in the WNBA with an 18-10 record. Meanwhile, Dallas (8-21) is No. 11 and is six-and-a-half games out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

The teams will meet each other again on Friday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebic h 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 2-2 7 Emma Meesseman 3 1 1 1 0 1 1 1-2 1-1 0-0 5 Jonquel Jones 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 8 Sabrina Ionescu 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-3 1-2 0-0 7 Natasha Cloud 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 7 Marine Johannès 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Stephanie Talbot 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Isabelle Harrison 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 2-2 2 Rebekah Gardner 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 2 Kennedy Burke DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - - Breanna Stewart DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Arike Ogunbowal e 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 -5 Haley Jones 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -7 Luisa Geiselsöder 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -8 Paige Bueckers 2 1 2 1 0 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -7 JJ Quinerly 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Maddy Siegrist 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Li Yueru 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 Aziaha James 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Diamond Miller 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Grace Berger DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - Myisha Hines-Allen DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty had a 24-15 lead over the Dallas Wings at the end of the opening quarter. Leonie Fiebich scored six points for New York, while Arike Ogunbowale had five points for Dallas.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More