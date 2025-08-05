  • home icon
  • Dallas Wings vs NY Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 05, 2025 23:24 GMT
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
The New York Liberty battled the Dallas Wings on Tuesday (Image source: Getty)

The New York Liberty battled the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Coming into the game, New York is No. 2 in the WNBA with an 18-10 record. Meanwhile, Dallas (8-21) is No. 11 and is six-and-a-half games out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

The teams will meet each other again on Friday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich61000002-30-12-27
Emma Meesseman31110111-21-10-05
Jonquel Jones42000002-20-00-08
Sabrina Ionescu32100011-31-20-07
Natasha Cloud10100100-00-01-27
Marine Johannès01101000-10-10-03
Stephanie Talbot00101000-00-00-04
Isabelle Harrison41000001-10-02-22
Rebekah Gardner30010001-11-10-02
Kennedy BurkeDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Breanna StewartDNP----------
Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Arike Ogunbowale53100002-51-20-0-5
Haley Jones21010101-30-00-0-7
Luisa Geiselsöder00101000-30-10-0-8
Paige Bueckers21210101-30-10-0-7
JJ Quinerly20010101-10-00-0-8
Maddy Siegrist22020001-20-10-0-1
Li Yueru01000000-10-10-0-3
Aziaha James21000001-10-00-0-4
Diamond Miller00000000-00-00-0-2
Grace BergerDNP----------
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
Myisha Hines-AllenDNP----------
Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty had a 24-15 lead over the Dallas Wings at the end of the opening quarter. Leonie Fiebich scored six points for New York, while Arike Ogunbowale had five points for Dallas.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

