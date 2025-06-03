  • home icon
  Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 3 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jun 03, 2025 10:32 GMT
WNBA: MAY 19 Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
The Dallas Wings will head to the Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. This will be the first 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game for both teams. The Wings are off to a terrible start this season, winning just one out of their first seven games. So far, the team’s new coach, Chris Koclanes, has failed to get the best out of his players.

On the other hand, the Seattle Storm is hanging on to the fourth seed in the Western Conference (3-4). These teams last met on May 19, when the Storm defeated Dallas (79-71) with Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins combining for 44 points. Paige Bueckers led the charge for the Wings, finishing with 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

With Bueckers out for Tuesday’s game, the Wings will likely struggle to keep up with Seattle. However, solid performances from Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington could see them grab their second win of this season.

Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm Injury Reports for June 3

Seattle Storm injury report

The Seattle Storm will be at full strength for their upcoming game against the Wings. However, the team needs to adjust to the absence of Katie Lou Samuelson, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in team practice last month.

Dallas Wings injury report

Meanwhile, the Wings will be missing a couple of key players for Tuesday’s game against the Storm. Tyasha Harris has been ruled out with a knee injury and the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, Paige Bueckers, is also sidelined due to concussion protocols.

Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 3

Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart

The Seattle Storm are expected to start Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, Alysha Clark, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor.

Starters

2nd

3rd

Skylar Diggins

Erica Wheeler

Zia Cooke

Gabby Williams

Lexie Brown


Alysha Clark



Nneka Ogwumike

Li Yueru


Ezi Magbegor

Dominique Malonga


Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Wings are expected to start Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Maddy Siegrist and Myisha Hines-Allen.

Starters

2nd

3rd

Arike Ogunbowale

Kaila Charles


DiJonai Carrington

Aziaha James


Maddy Siegrist

JJ Quinerly


NaLyssa Smith

Teaira McCowan


Myisha Hines-Allen

Luisa Geiselsoder


Edited by Nadim El Kak
