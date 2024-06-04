Damian Lillard shares Chiney Ogwumike's passionate minute-long breakdown disregarding 'WNBA hates Caitlin Clark" narrative 

Does the WNBA hate Caitlin Clark? In recent weeks this question has become a hot topic amid the start of the former Iowa star's rookie season. Since the start of the WNBA year, Clark has found herself on the receiving end of some hard fouls and tough screens. Most recently, Caitlin Clark was laid out by Chennedy Carter during the Sky-Fever game this past weekend.

As Caitlin Clark prepared to receive the inbound pass, Carter got in her face and knocked the former Iowa Hawkeye to the ground. The situation further amplified discussions regarding whether other players were being too hard on the rookie standout.

While things like hard screens are part of the game, the incident between Carter and Clark was a clear-cut example of a non-basketball play. Given that, Clark has been open about the fact that it feels like she's getting "hammered".

Trending

Although she has made it clear that she plans to play through any level of physicality thrown her way, others believe she isn't in fact being targeted. While speaking on a Tuesday morning ESPN segment, former WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike weighed in on the situation with Damian Lillard reposting the footage.

"The WNBA has always been a physical league full of competitive fire and trash talk. And on the full sequence of that play, Caitlin was talking. And in this league, no one backs down to trash talk.

"Now, I have played with Chennedy Carter, and her choice to retaliate on a non basketball play was literally foul and something that she has struggled with her entire career that was not okay. But one player's approach is not indicative of an entire league."

@DamianLillard - Instagram story

"All rookies, especially number one picks, are tested"

- Chiney Ogwumike indicates Caitlin Clark isn't being targeted by the WNBA in clip reposted by Damian Lillard

As previously mentioned, there has been quite a bit of talk regarding whether or not Caitlin Clark is being unfairly targeted by other WNBA players. In addition, there have also been questions about whether or not opponents are allowed to play extra physical with Clark.

For example, when Chennedy Carter shoved Caitlin Clark to the ground, she wasn't issued a technical foul despite the non-basketball play. The way Chiney Ogwumike sees things, however, new rookies are tested in the WNBA, especially number one picks.

As she explained in the breakdown shared by NBA star Damian Lillard, other WNBA stars have gone through their fair share of rookie 'hazing' on the court. In addition, Ogwumike also pointed to the recent clip of Alyssa Thomas being ejected for knocking Angel Reese to the ground.

"All rookies, especially number one picks, I know what it's like, have been tested mentally, physically, emotionally, from Candace Parker to Sabrina Ionescu to Kelsey Plum to Skylar Diggins-Smith. And a few days ago, Alyssa Thomas was just ejected for a hard play on Angel Reese.

"Plays like this happen in sports, but now it's being used to further agendas that don't serve the game."

On the flip side, as Indiana Fever GM Lin Dunn indicated following Saturday's Sky-Fever game, the league needs to get involved and make the proper calls. Whether or not the league agrees and gets involved, only time will tell.

Expand Tweet