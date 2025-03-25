"Dan Hurley is a thug": A’ja Wilson's friend Michael McManus pulls no punches as UConn coach's actions spark NCAA and legal trouble

On Monday, Michael McManus, a friend of reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, responded candidly to UConn coach Dan Hurley's legal issues. McManus's reaction was triggered by Hurley's behavior following his team's exit from the NCAA Tournament. Reports indicate that Hurley's actions have led to an investigation by both the NCAA and Raleigh police.

Ad

According to a report from Rob Reinhart of The Herald, Hurley and UConn’s director of men’s basketball communications, Bobby Mullen, are both under investigation. The inquiry surrounding Hurley is reportedly for his "explicative" rant toward his players while Mullen is in hot waters after he "threatened" a reporter:

"#BREAKING: The NCAA and Raleigh police have launched an investigation into UConn’s athletic department, per source,” the report from Reinhart read. "Following the Huskies loss to Florida, Dan Hurley went on an explicative filled rant that was caught on video by a member of the media.

Ad

Trending

"UConn’s Director of Men’s Basketball Communications Bobby Mullen then demanded the deletion of the video and threatened the reporter, saying that he’d, 'ruin his life.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A'ja Wilson's friend Michael McManus reposted this report on his X as he gave a damning review of Hurley:

"Dan Hurley is a thug."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The report from Reinhart also highlighted how the NCAA was considering a possible postseason ban for the UConn Huskies and even a loss of scholarship spots. Meanwhile, local law enforcement could take action against Mullen, as threatening an individual is a punishable offense in North Carolina.

Dan Hurley's team suffered a painful exit in the West Regional-Second Round, losing 77-75 to the Florida Gators.

Michael McManus gives props to friend A'ja Wilson's former coach after her team earns an impressive victory

Michael McManus has been actively sharing his candid thoughts on the NCAA women's March Madness results. He also gave his take on his friend A'ja Wilson's former team and coach on Monday after their win in the second round. Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Indiana Hoosiers 64-53 to book their place in the Birmingham 2 - Sweet 16.

Ad

Reposting a tweet that featured Gamecocks star Raven Johnson, McManus said:

"You see how Raven credited Indiana even after the disrespect ... That’s a @dawnstaley player ... I, Deloris, will curse you bitches out but Dawn has character kids. This is why no matter how much tell hate them, they’ll continue to thrive."

Expand Tweet

The Gamecocks are currently the No. 1 team and will face the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins on Friday in the Sweet 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback