"Darvin Ham comparison is dead on" - Fans hold Tyler Marsh to task as Sky slip to 0-4 on Angel Reese's historic night

On Tuesday, Chicago Sky fans reprimanded coach Tyler Marsh as the team continues to struggle under his leadership. Fans were seen holding him to task, despite Angel Reese's historic night. Marsh joined the franchise during the offseason after spending the last few seasons with the Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach.

Fans discussed the Sky coach's decisions in a Reddit forum as the Mercury handed them their fourth loss of the season. One fan went on a rant, comparing Marsh to former Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

"Really out on aces assistants in general Becky’s coaching tree seems to be suspect Tanisha wright, Tyler marsh, we”ll see about Natalie not sold yet but she’s definitely the best of the assistants. ... Not a single play is drawn up; they are scoring off of shot chucking. ... He’s coaching like he’s frozen in fear. The entire second half, he stood there like Darvin Ham," the fan wrote.

Others also discussed the Sky's terrible season so far. One fan agreed on the comparison between Marsh and the current Bucks assistant coach.

"While I think the Darvin Ham comparison is dead on, and brilliant, I think it’s more than him. The GM gutted the team and made some really weird decisions. The ownership is awful, too. Starts at the top," wrote another fan.

Although few pointed to the new coach for the Sky's recent troubles, many believed it was the front office that should be held responsible.

"I don’t think he’s the best coach, but I think the Chicago front office is the biggest issue. A coach can only do so much," explained a fan.

"We cannot fire another coach. Thats 3 coaches in 3 years. We have to have stability," remarked a second.

"Chicago won't get better until their FO is wiped clean and starts over again. Last season, the FO hired the coach and then hired the GM, which is a BIG NO NO because the GM usually picks their coach," expressed a third.

The Chicago Sky's loss to the Mercury came during Angel Reese's historic night. Her double-double saw her become the fastest WNBA player to reach 500+ points and 500+ rebounds.

Angel Reese records third double-double of season but Chicago Sky remain winless

The Chicago Sky have started the 2025 WNBA season in poor form. as they remain winless in four games but recorded their first 80+ point game against the Mercury on Tuesday night.

However, despite the losses, Angel Reese has been a consistent performer. Dropping 13 points and 15 rebounds last night, it was her third double-double in four games, with the Maryland native recording similar figures against the Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks.

Although she was unable to lead her team to victory, Angel Reese's consistency will be a huge positive for the Sky, who will look to get their first win against the Dallas Wings in their next game.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More