Dave Portnoy shrugs off WNBA ban petition after brutal Angel Reese dig

Following Caitlin Clark's hard foul on Angel Reese during Saturday's Fever-Sky matchup, Dave Portnoy became the target of a WNBA ban petition. This comes after Portnoy's repeated digs at Reese during and after the game in Indianapolis, annoying her fans.

The Barstool Sports founder made several tweets over the weekend, including one where he called for the refs to penalize Reese after the incident.

"In what world was that flagrant. An absolute cop out call. WNBA is a joke. Angel Reese should have gotten a tech. #caitlinclark #IndianaFever," Portnoy tweeted on Saturday.

Some fans started a petition against Portnoy on Change.org. The petition titled "Ban Dave Portnoy from WNBA games!!!" is closed to new signatures but garnered 1,029 supporters.

After seeing the petition, Portnoy posted a screenshot on X while hilariously dismissing it.

"This is a real petition 😂😂😂..." Portnoy tweeted on Monday.

Portnoy is also well-known for his support of Clark and was courtside during the Fever's season opening win.

Dave Portnoy reacts to WNBA investigation into 'hate' comments directed at Angel Reese

After the Sky-Fever game, the WNBA launched an investigation into "hateful comments" directed at Angel Reese. The WNBPA and the Indiana Fever also released official statements supporting the investigation.

Dave Portnoy posted a video of himself speaking about the move by the league. He also attached screenshots of the Fever and WNBPA's statements.

"Listen, I was at the game," Portnoy said on Sunday. "If there was somebody being racist or saying sh**, obviously boot them. Never let them back. I would be stunned beyond belief if that was the case.

"The crowd at the Fever game? Little girls, families, ladies, nice crowd. Were we mad when Angel Reese attacked Caitlin Clark for no reason? Yeah. Did we boo her? Yeah. Is it sports? Yeah."

He also described the league's statement as funny and called it a "response to trolls."

"The @WNBA can’t get out of their own way. To issue a statement in response to trolls is a joke. It makes @IndianaFever fans look bad for no reason. It’s like they won’t be happy till they kill the golden goose. (If I’m wrong I’ll apologize and eat my words but I’m 100% right)," Portnoy tweeted on Sunday.

With the WNBA investigating comments made towards Reese, it will be interesting to see what the outcome will be.

