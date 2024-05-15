"Dearica has always been there for me at the 4 spot": Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson on bond with Cameron Brink and new teammates (Exclusive)

As she showcases her potential as a versatile forward and her learning curve with processing the team’s playbook, Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson has learned two sources of influence.

Jackson credited various Sparks veterans for both making her feel welcome and familiarize herself with the WNBA. Rickea also touted fellow rookie Cameron Brink, whom the Sparks selected with their No. 2 pick after becoming a three-time Defensive Player of the Year at Stanford.

“I’m grateful that I came in with a player like that to be so selfless and caring,” said Jackson, whom the Sparks picked at No. 4 after starring at University of Tennessee. “It’s made the transition better. I would’ve hated to have been the only rookie come here. But to have her here by my side and going through this journey and us growing together, it means a lot.”

Rickea Jackson interview (Exclusive)

Ahead of the Sparks’ season opener against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, Jackson spoke to Sportskeeda about Brink, adjusting to the WNBA and the Sparks’ playoff chances.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

You got a brief idea of how the pros look like in the preseason. What are your expectations for the regular season?

Rickea Jackson:

“It’s been a lot of information. But I’ve just been taking everything and being a sponge and leaning on my vets. But overall it has been a growth area for me. I’m just looking to continue to thrive with the LA Sparks and help us win some games.”

With you saying you’re taking in a lot of information, what comes to top of mind?

Rickea Jackson:

“The plays and learning different positions. But really it’s the plays and defensive terminology. I feel like I’m getting the hang of that now. It’s pretty cool now. But the plays are a ton of plays.”

How does that compare to college?

Rickea Jackson:

“It’s freaking night and day, honestly. It is crazy.”

What have you done to speed up that process, even with the limited time you have?

Rickea Jackson:

“Watch film and just try to be in the moment. When I’m on the baseline, I really try to pay attention to what position that I’m going to be in next. Just staying in the moment. For me in the preseason games, I wasn’t really focused on the scoring. I was more focused on the getting the plays down pat. I feel like that has literally been my Achilles right now. I’ve been trying to push through and really get the plays down pat. Once I get that, I’ll get more comfortable in the offense. But right now, that’s all I have been focused on. There are so many plays. But oh my gosh, I’ve been trying.”

Have you felt overwhelmed with all that?

Rickea Jackson:

“I’m definitely overwhelmed. I definitely am. But I’m definitely giving myself grace at the same time.”

What have the vets helped you with so far?

Rickea Jackson:

“Every vet has helped me in every different way. Some are vocal. Some are for emotional support. Everyone here is so welcoming. They definitely are here for me. I really appreciate it. I feel like Dearica (Hamby) is always helping me at the 4 spot. Azura [Stevens], even though she is not playing right now, she has been helping me a ton as well when she’s on the sideline. Layshia [Clarendon] has been that vocal leader. Kia [Nurse] has been there for me emotionally and things like that. It’s been a little bit from everybody.”

You and Cameron are touted lottery picks for a reason. What has that partnership been like?

Rickea Jackson:

“We’re literally giving each other grace. We’re there to support each other whenever the other needs a pick me up. We’re always encouraging each other and being there. It’s pretty cool. I’m grateful that I came in with a player like that to be so selfless and caring. It’s made the transition better. I would’ve hated to have been the only rookie come here. But to have her here by my side and going through this journey and us growing together, it means a lot. She’s a great player and has a very competitive fire. She’s fiery. She’s a shot blocker. She’s versatile. She can do a little bit of everything.”

It's an interesting dynamic with you both having a great college resume, the Sparks have a lot of roster changes and are trying to return to the playoffs. How do you look at that challenge?

Rickea Jackson:

“I look at it as I’m just taking it on. Whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do. Rebound, play defense, whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do it. I definitely want us to get back to those championship conversations, playoffs and things like that. I feel like we’re going to do that.”

What will it take to get back to that?

Rickea Jackson:

“Being competitive on both ends of the floor. I feel like this group has a ton of smart vets. When I’m watching Layshia on defense, I’m just like, ‘This girl is so smart.’ With the angles she takes and the way that she knows where the ball is going to go, it’s something that makes me want to be on the defensive end. I’m not there yet. But it’s been amazing to witness.”

Rebounding had always been one of your strengths in college. What have you done to try to excel in that so far?

Rickea Jackson:

“Just having a foundation. Going against these vets, they’re strong and they’re smart. So you really have to have a strong base. You have to know that you can’t just jump over them and get the rebound. You have to actually box them out and put a body on them. You have to hit them before they hit you.”

In light of Candace Parker’s recent retirement, what she mean to you especially since you both played at Tennessee at different times?

Rickea Jackson:

“She’s meant a lot. She was someone that I looked up to with her versatility with her game. She could literally do everything at a high level on both ends of the floor. That is something that I aspire to be.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider with Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.