Dearica Hamby blasts camera crew for hovering around JuJu Watkins as USC superstar's stellar season comes to crushing end

On Monday, Los Angeles Spark star Dearica Hamby blasted camera crew on social media. Her admonition came after cameras continued to hover over USC's JuJu Watkins who was injured during her team's second-round NCAA Tournament matchup. The young star's season ended painfully despite her team qualifying for the next round.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hamby voiced her discontent toward the media as she asked them to amend their ethics. Asking them to not record players who were in anguish, Hamby expressed:

"CAMERA PPL, STOP HOVERING OVER PLAYERS WHEN THEY ARE IN PAIN!!!!!"

Watkins sustained a season-ending ACL injury against No. 9 seed Mississippi State in Spokane Region 4. The incident occurred during the first quarter as the LA native was sandwiched between two opponents while driving in for a layup. This injury brought an end to an otherwise stellar campaign for the Trojans guard who averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season.

Despite her injury, the No. 1 seeded team in the country made it through on the night, defeating the Bulldogs 96-59.

The USC Trojans will now face the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16.

Dearica Hamby goes off on a fan for rivaling her camera crew stance as she empathizes with JuJu Watkins

After tweeting against the cameras, Dearica Hamby went off on a fan who said that the camera crew was not to blame.

The fan, replying to Hamby's earlier tweet, wrote:

"Guys it is not the camera man in charge of that kind of the shot & which camera goes live. They’re just doing their job & unfortunately we had to see that."

Despite the fan trying to offer some perspective, Hamby was in no mood to entertain the idea.

"Idc who’s in charge… camera .. production … it’s clear at a certain point it’s not passing," Dearica Hamby wrote. "Point the camera at the ground or something.. do the big arena view… you don’t have to be zooming in on her.… she’s clearly screaming in pain. Like have some sort of awareness."

While the injury was a gloomy taint on the night, the Trojans have it all to play for as they advance to the next round.

