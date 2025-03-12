Dearica Hamby brought to 'mommy tears' as she gushes about daughter Amaya's new look with bangs

Dearica Hamby was brought to her "mommy tears" after seeing her daughter's new look. On Wednesday, she shared a sweet moment from her personal life with her followers.

Hamby expressed her pride in her daughter in the post and talked about her new hairdo.

"Guys, Amaya cut her hair today… and it brought out my mommy tears..the amount of confidence it takes to get a bang… 🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️ she ate by the way… lol 😍" Hamby tweeted.

Amaya Marie is Hamby's older child who was born in February 2017. She is married to Alonso Nelson-Ododa, who is a pro basketball player with experience in the NBA G League and overseas. Hamby's younger child, son Legend Maree Scandrick, was born on March 16, 2023.

Hamby is arguably one of the best forwards in the WNBA. She had a great individual showing with the injury-ridden Sparks last season as she averaged 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

After the WNBA went into the offseason, she joined Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's Unrivaled league. She plays for Vinyl BC and had a big role in its playoff qualification. Hamby has maintained her WNBA form in the 3x3 format as she is averaging 19.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg and 2.2 apg.

Dearica Hamby claps back at haters after loss against Rose BC

Dearica Hamby clapped back at the haters after a 74-46 loss to Rose BC on Tuesday. The LA Sparks star expressed her feelings on X.

"Yall really get on this app and puff yall chest out…. Bffr 😒," Hamby tweeted.

The three-time All-Star has led her team to playoff qualification in the first season of Unrivaled. However, she and her team suffered a humiliating loss to Rose BC. Hamby recorded 12 points,13 rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes. She shot 5 of 13, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc.

Chelsea Gray led the way for Rose BC, finishing with 33 points, six rebounds and four assists.

