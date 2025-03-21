Dearica Hamby drops 4-word response after Coco Gauff snaps pic with her daughter post-Miami Open win

Dearica Hamby brought her daughter, Amaya, to watch Coco Gauff play in the 2025 Miami Open on Thursday. The Hambys and the fans at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens were treated to an impressive performance from the 2023 US Open winner. Gauff strolled to a 6-0 6-0 win over compatriot Sofia Kenin.

After the game, some fans posed for photos with the Olympian. Amaya took the opportunity to get one with the US tennis superstar.

Dearica Hamby promptly went on Instagram to share the picture and wrote:

“Made it look easy”

Dearica Hamby reacts after Coco Gauff poses with her daughter following the tennis star's win at the Miami Open on Thursday. [photo: @dearicamarie/IG]

Coco Gauff made it look easy in her shutout win over Sofia Kenin. In the postgame interview, Gauff showed class by saying that she played well, but her opponent did not have her “peak great tennis.” Still, the performance was impressive, one that the Hambys greatly enjoyed and appreciated.

Waiting for Gauff in Round 3 is Ashlyn Krueger, who pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far. She sent home Elena Rybakina, the No. 7 seed, with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 win. The Hambys might stay to watch another highly anticipated battle between two Americans.

Dearica Hamby’s daughter, Amaya, celebrated her eighth birthday with Coco Gauff

Dearica Hamby had a surprise for her daughter, Amaya, for her eighth birthday. The LA Sparks star, who played in the Unrivaled during the special occasion, arranged a meeting with Coco Gauff. Hamby asked Gauff to play tennis with her daughter as a gift.

Hamby told USA Today about Amaya and the tennis star’s time together:

“It was a really neat experience, so thank you to Coco. My daughter kinda just blacked out when she met her. I knew it was going to happen. She’s done that with her and Sabrina [Ionescu]. Now, she thinks her and Coco are best friends.”

New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu also came to give Amaya sneakers from her Sabrina collection with Nike. Later, the eight-year-old completed her celebration with a brief tennis match with Gauff.

The Hambys and Coco Gauff have met a few times as the tennis star is an Unrivaled investor. Hamby also got to take a selfie with Gauff during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

