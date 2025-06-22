LA Sparks players Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum told a fan to zip their mouth during a game against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. During a free-throw situation in the fourth quarter, a fan was heard asking Rickea Jackson to do something specific for their parlay.

Gambling has become a common practice in sports. While it was frowned upon in the past, sports leagues now endorse various gambling platforms, and fans ask players to do specific tasks for their benefit.

On Saturday, though, after a fan attempted to talk to Rickea Jackson, her teammates Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum had her back and told the fan to shut up.

Here's the full video:

Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum fall short against the Lynx

The LA Sparks went up against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. The Lynx proved why they're one of the best teams in the WNBA this season, as they dominated the Sparks 82-66. LA continues to struggle and hasn't caught a break as it slumped to its 10th loss of the season.

Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum did their best to keep the Sparks alive. Hamby added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Plum put up 15 points, four assists and three rebounds.

The only other Sparks player in double figures was Azurá Stevens. The towering big added 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Unfortunately for LA, it wasn't enough to stop Kayla McBride. The Lynx star had a scorching hot shooting performance, scoring 29 points, shooting 71.4% from beyond the arc and 69.2% overall.

The LA Sparks next face the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled for momentum this season, so their meetng could go either way as they seek to climb up the standings and close the gap with the teams at the top.

