Dearica Hamby slams Brittney Sykes’ All-Star snub after 2 Mystics rookies get the spotlight: "Crazy"

Dearica Hamby and Brittany Sykes were two of the surprising snubs in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. Hamby, the LA Sparks forward, and Sykes, the Washington Mystics guard, did not get enough votes from the coaches to get selected. While they failed to earn a spot on the enviable list, Mystics rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron received All-Star recognition.

On Sunday, Hamby had this to say about Sykes failing to get her first All-Star nod:

UnderdogWNBA @UnderdogWNBA LINK Dearica Hamby on Brittney Sykes not being named an All-Star: "Taking two and not including the best player from a below .500 team is crazy."

Dearica Hamby can make a strong case for Brittney Sykes to go to the All-Star game. Brittney Sykes is averaging 17.9 points per game, the best on the Mystics. She also puts up a team-best 4.6 assists and ranks fourth in rebounding with 3.9 boards per contest. Sykes has also been arguably Washington’s best perimeter defender.

Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have been key reasons the Mystics have been more competitive this season than last. Iriafen has not missed a game this season and averaged 12.3 ppg and 8.3 rpg. The 6-foot-4 forward is fourth in the WNBA in rebounding.

Sonia Citron has just been as valuable for the Mystics. The combo guard is second on her team with 14.6 points and third in rebounds with 4.9 rpg despite being undersized. Citron has also been lethal from all over the floor, hitting 46.8% of her shots, including 38.0% from behind the arc.

Despite the numbers and impact from the Mystics’ rookies, Dearica Hamby thought Brittney Sykes deserved an All-Star spot.

Dearica Hamby’s LA Sparks will face Brittney Sykes and Washington Mystics in mid-July

Dearica Hamby’s LA Sparks have not faced the retooled Washington Mystics this season. The former Las Vegas Aces star and her teammates will finally get their first look at the Mystics in mid-July. For a two-game, home-and-away series, the Sparks will get a shot at the Mystics’ impressive rookies and the veteran combo guard.

Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, picked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, will again have key roles for the team. The offense runs through Brittney Sykes, but the former Notre Dame star usually has her fair share of playmaking duties.

Following Dearica Hamby’s comments, her matchup against Kiki Iriafen will be highly anticipated. Hamby has stood out with her versatility, but she will go up against the physicality, mobility and rugged style of the former Southern California star.

