Defending WNBA champion coach gives committment to Austrailian National team

Sandy Brondello has recommitted to coaching the Australian women’s national team in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Jason Smith, Basketball Australia Executive General Manager, High Performance, said of retaining Brondello :

“We are delighted to re-appoint Sandy through to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, her success on the global stage is well documented for the Opals and in the WNBA."

"Following a decorated playing career," Smith added. "Sandy has cemented herself as one of the most successful women’s basketball coaches globally and we are fortunate to have her at the helm of the Opals for another four years.”

Brondello led the Opals to the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics in 2024, which was their first medal since 2012 when they also took the bronze. She then, later that summer, guided the New York Liberty to the first WNBA title in franchise history.

“Coaching the Australian Opals is an honor, I never take the responsibility lightly. Having represented at six Olympics as a player and now coach, the Opals is such a big part of my life and one that I am most proud of,” Brondello said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Having the pleasure to work with such motivated and talented athletes is such a joy and the success that we have had is such a testament to the wider team who make up the Opals. I look forward to continuing as Head Coach until Los Angeles in 2028 and I’m thankful to be entrusted with this responsibility."

"The Opal's long success is unprecedented, we know our competition is improving rapidly so we won’t be resting on our laurels, there is work to be done and I know that I speak for the entire Opals team, let’s get this.”

The 2028 games will mark the 7th Olympics Sandy Brondello has taken part in, with four coming as a player ( 1988, 1996 where they claimed a bronze medal, 2000 and 2004), and three as a coach ( 2020, 2024, and 2028).

Sandy Brondello’s run as Australian Opals head coach

Sandy Brondello was appointed the Opals’ head coach in 2017 and has since guided the Opals to medals in multiple international competitions.

She led the team to the Finals of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, where they finished as runner-up after being defeated by the United States, 73-56. In the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the team came away empty-handed after being knocked out by the U.S. in the quarterfinals, 79-55.

In 2022, Australia was the hosted the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. The Opals were edged 61-59 by China in the semifinals and then handily defeated Canada 95-65 in the third-place game.

Moving on the the 2024 Olympics in Paris where Australia claimed their first Olympic medal with an 85-81 win over Belgium in the bronze medal contest.

