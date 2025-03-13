"Definitely a little bit of a blindside I'm not gonna lie": $195,226 star breaks silence on getting traded by Cameron Brink's Sparks 

Cameron Brink's Los Angeles Sparks have revamped the team for next season, hoping to compete for the WNBA championship. In just this past offseason alone, the Sparks acquired former All-WNBA guard, two-time WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces in one of the biggest moves.

Brink is also expected to recover from an ACL injury suffered during her rookie season and should help the Sparls reach their full potential.

However, the Sparks also lost some key contributors, as Lexie Brown, who is under contract at $195,226 in 2025, was traded to the Seattle Storm for draft capital, including a second-round pick in this year's WNBA draft. In an interview on "Gil's Arena", Brown said that she was both shocked and blindsided on the trade:

"It was a shock... Our General Manager and new Coacg were in Nashville kekeing it up, taking pictures on the court with us and all this kind of stuff and two weeks later I get the call that they've traded me... It was definitely a little bit of a blindside, I'm not gonna lie," Brown said.

Brown added that she's excited and happy to be a member of the Seattle Storm, but her exit from the Sparks was unexpected. It will be interesting to see next season if Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks, with their new additions, can fill the void left by Brown.

"I don't hurt people I like" - Cameron Brink shares a funny moment from rookie year playing Diana Taurasi in honor of Taurasi's retirement

Cameron Brink had her rookie season cut short due to a torn ACL. However, she did at least get the chance to play against WNBA legend Diana Taurasi in what would end up being Taurasi's last season in the WNBA. Taurasi announced her retirement on Feb. 25, 2025.

Brink recently shared a story on her "Straight to Cam" podcast from her rookie season when she played Taurasi. The Phoenix Mercury legend was known for setting hard screens against opponents but laid off the power on Brink despite an inadvertent elbow from Brink earlier in the game.

"I remember I was preparing myself for a really hard screen because she's just notorious for getting her lick back... she didn't screen me very hard, she barely hit me. So running down the floor I was like, 'I thought you laid people out' and she [Taurasi] is like, 'I don't hurt people I like,'" Brink said.

Brink went on to talk about the mutual respect she has for Taurasi and how she's even gotten some pointers from the legend herself.

