Delighted Cameron Brink recalls highlight moment of receiving stamp of approval from Kendrick Lamar for choosing him over Drake

The LA Sparks took Cameron Brink with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She was projected to be a plus-defender and rebounder at the next level almost right out of the gate, and she showed big flashes of that before she suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Even so, it seems like West Coast fans didn't need to see or hear a lot to love her. In her appearance on "Straight to Cam" on Saturday, she told a hilarious story about how she was the only player from her class who chose Kendrick Lamar over Drake.

"When the [WNBA] Draft was going on, we were doing questions on the orange carpet. The question was: Kendrick or Drake?" Brink said. "And everyone chose Drake, and I was the only one that chose Kendrick."

The clip didn't go unnoticed, and, according to someone from his entourage, it made its way to Lamar itself.

"Fast forward to USC [vs.] Notre Dame women's basketball game a while ago, a guy came up to me with his super cute daughter, he was like 'I work with Kendrick, and he noticed that you were the only person who said him. And he f**** with you, he says You're LA.' I was like 'Really!?' I was like 'I love you, Kendrick,'" Brink said.

Of course, Brink didn't waste the opportunity to let the hip-hop superstar know that the love was mutual, and she agreed to send him a clip with a shoutout.

"So then he was like, 'I'll take a video and I'll send it to him.' And in the video... I was like 'I love you, Kendrick!'" Brink added. "Maybe he was lying, I don't know. But I think he knows who I am, and that was a highlight of my life."

Cameron Brink looks forward to getting back on the court

Brink's maiden WNBA season was cut short, but she's working tirelessly to get back out there. She decided not to play on Unrivaled to make sure she's back to full strength for the start of the season.

Motivation will be at an all-time high for her return, especially after Kelsey Plum's endorsement as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

And with Kendrick Lamar's stamp of approval, the entire West Coast will be lining up to voice their love and support for her.

