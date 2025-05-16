"Delusional fanbase": WNBA community react as Satou Sabally brings UConn fans back to earth with honest Kaitlyn Chen assessment

Satou Sabally stepped in and gave a reality check to UConn fans by providing an honest assessment of Kaitlyn Chen. The Golden State Valkyries drafted Chen with the No. 30 pick of the third round this year. Chen became the first Taiwanese-American basketball player drafted by the WNBA.

Ad

However, Kaitlyn Chen’s time in the league was short-lived, as the Valkyries waived her on Wednesday. She was an integral part of the team that led UConn to the national title this year. Naturally, fans argued that she belongs in the league. It wasn’t long before Satou Sabally stepped in to bring the fans back to earth.

Replying to fans on TikTok, Sabally gave an honest assessment to fans claiming that waiving Chen was unfair because she’s just a rookie.

Ad

Trending

“Not in a professional sports league with missing teams/roster spots. Wish it was different but she just has to develop more, and she will if that’s truly her passion.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sabally might not have had any ill intentions, but her comments regarding Chen being cut did not sit well with the fans. Many took to social media to call Sabally out, suggesting her comments were “weird”.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“No cuz Satou talking like she was there during practice 😭,” one fan said.

“this not even her team bruh,” another fan said.

Some fans agreed with Sabally and came to her defense. One even went as far as to call UConn's fan base delusional:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“I don't see nothing wrong here satou being realistic,” one fan said.

“What she’s saying is absolutely correct,” another fan said.

Satou Sabally is shouldering massive expectations as she heads into her sixth WNBA season

Unlike Kaitlyn Chen, Satou Sabally will enter the sixth season of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury in Saturday. She has made 97 appearances in the league, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Sabally spent the first five years of her career with the Dallas Wings and sought a new destination this offseason.

Ad

Sabally is a WNBA star, but her injury struggles have held her back. This year, she will play next to Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas. The pairing of these three is being touted as the big three, increasing the massive expectations Sabally is already shouldering.

Satou Sabally is also the face of women's basketball in Germany. So, her performance on the court is expected to inspire millions. If fit, Sabally is more than capable of making much noise with the roster around her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More