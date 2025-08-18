Angel Reese has been away from the Chicago Sky lineup for quite some time now. The Sky forward has been dealing with a back injury that has kept her off the court for seven consecutive games.The last time Reese stepped on the court wearing a Sky jersey was on July 29 in Chicago's 103-86 loss against the Washington Mystics. Underdog WNBA reported on Monday that the Sky forward was back in practice ahead of the Sky's game against the Storm.The news excited fans and flooded the comments section of the X post with their opinions on Reese's possible return.&quot;😝 My demon is BACK!&quot; one fan said.DroppingGems @Portia82907199LINK😝 My demon is BACK!&quot;Demon time,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Demon coming back,&quot; another fan said.One fan highlighted that Angel Reese's return is good news for the Sky as they have been struggling in their recent games.&quot;Good sign for the Sky ,getting Angel back on the floor would be huge 🙌&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Nice the sky have been lacking energy forsure,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Angel Reese back in practice 🙌 looks like she’s ready to keep stacking those double-doubles,&quot; another fan said.Before her injury, Reese was delivering some of the best performances of her career. She was averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.Sky coach Tyler Marsh provides an update on Angel Reese's returnWhile Angel Reese will practice with the Sky squad before their game against the Seattle Storm on Monday, there is still no concrete timeline on the forward's return.However, coach Tyler Marsh provided a crucial injury update on the double-double machine in a pre-game interview before the Storm game.&quot;She looks great. She fit right in, just like she hadn't missed any time off,&quot; Marsh said. &quot;The chemistry is still there with her teammates, she picked up on the stuff that we were doing, picked up on the game plan going in tomorrow. So we will continue to see how she feels tomorrow at shootaround.&quot;On being asked if there was a possibility of Reese returning to the court as soon as Monday, Marsh had a positive response.&quot;It is possible,&quot; he said.Angel Reese has been a key contributor to the little success the Sky have enjoyed this season. She has been great on both ends of the floor, but despite her best efforts, Chicago is in a tough spot.They are currently the 12th-ranked team in the WNBA standings with an 8-25 record. They're likely to miss the playoffs, even if Reese returns early.