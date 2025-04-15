Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman hopes to 'hang out' with Mystics draft pick Georgia Amoore as she welcomes her with beautiful message

Georgia Amoore received a surprise after being drafted by the Washington Mystics with their No.6 overall pick. The WNBA had Trinity Rodman, star of the Washington Spirit, to record a congratulatory video message for Amoore.

Welcoming the 5-foot-6 guard to Washington, Dennis Rodman’s daughter also wanted to set up the newest Mystics member to catch one of her National Women's Soccer League matches.

“Hey Georgia, it’s Trinity here. Just wanted to give you a huge congrats on being drafted. Welcome to the WNBA. Happy you are with the Mystics. Hopefully we can get you out to a Washington Spirit game, get to hang out or do whatever.

"But I’m very honored and happy that you are a fan of mine and I’m just very excited to see what you do now on your new journey. Happy for you, congrats,” Trinity said in a prerecorded video.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star appreciated the video, admitting that this was the best surprise she had ever received.

“Trinity, DM me. I’ll give you my number, we'll work on plans. I will come out to a game. Actually, I'll be more to the one games, I'll be there. I am your biggest fan. I'm so excited that it aligned and I'm with the Mystics. But yeah, actually, like, now that my fangirls are gone, I really appreciate it. It's very cool. And yeah, just a huge thank you,” Amoore responded.

Apart from their common love for sports, Trinity and Georgia are also inclined towards fashion, a topic for discussion when they do get the chance to get together. While Rodman is well-known for her unique style, Amoore turned heads with her outfit choice at The Shed for the draft.

The 2025 NWSL season has already kickstarted and will go on till the third week of November. On the other hand, the 2025 WNBA season will tip off mid-May and conclude on October 17.

Georgia Amoore graced the Orange Carpet in an outfit designed by Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has a reputation for being one of the most fashionable athletes. His pregame outfits have constantly appeared in the headlines. He has now decided to pass on some of this fashion sense to others.

Westbrook helped Georgia Amoore catch the attention of the basketball and fashion world by designing her draft night outfit. Amoore left everyone in awe with a blazer and skirt combination when on the Orange Carpet.

“Good friend Russell Westbrook designed it, Honor the Gift. I said [to] him, 'I wanted a skirt, I wanted a cropped blazer and he ran with it,” Georgia Amoore spoke about her ensemble.

There were certain obvious traits of the Denver Nuggets point guard’s “swagger” in Amoore’s outfit.

"We didn’t want to go too crazy, but also wanted to give her a little bit of swagger for one of the biggest moments and nights of her life," Westbrook revealed the thought process behind Georgia Amoore’s outfit.

Westbrook claims that this is the first time that an athlete has designed an outfit for another athlete for a draft night.

