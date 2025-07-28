DeWanna Bonner feels the love as 'tiny fan' rallies behind her and Alyssa Thomas with heartfelt message

DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury were at the CareFirst Arena in Washington on Sunday to face the Mystics. The Mercury headed into the game looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Bonner and Thomas saw a fan at courtside holding a special message for them.The young fan held up a placard with the message for the couple:“GO TITI DB &amp; AT| TINY FAN”DeWanna Bonner shows love to &quot;tiny fan,&quot; who supported her and her girlfriend, Alyssa Thomas. [photo: @dewannabonner/IG]DeWanna Bonner appreciated the message and posted a photo of the young girl on her Instagram after the game. The six-time All-Star did not write anything in her IG story but added multiple heart emojis to express her feelings.The former Indiana Fever star struggled with her shot, scoring just two points in 22 minutes. She did contribute six rebounds and one block. Phoenix outscored Washington by 12 points when Bonner played.Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas put on a show in front of the “tiny fan.” Thomas dazzled all game-long and finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block. AT anchored the team on both ends of the floor to carry the Phoenix Mercury to a slump-busting win.DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have been playing well for the Phoenix MercuryDeWanna Bonner signed with the Mercury early this month after the Indiana Fever accommodated her request to end her contract with the team. The Fever waived her in late June, before she unsurprisingly joined her girlfriend, Alyssa Thomas, in Phoenix.Before the game against the Mystics, the 6-foot-4 forward averaged 13.0 points per game behind 56.5% shooting, including 40.0% from deep. Bonner’s two-way play has been a major boost off the bench for the Mercury.While DeWanna Bonner acclimated herself to her new team, Alyssa Thomas has been steady and spectacular. Thomas does not grab headlines with highlight reels but is the engine that makes the Mercury hum. AT earned her fourth straight All-Star team, the sixth in her career.Thomas is averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Nobody on the Mercury has had a better two-way impact than Thomas this season.The Connecticut Sun were perennial championship contenders during Thomas and Bonner’s last five seasons with the team. They reached the semis four times (2020, 2021, 2023, 2024) and appeared in the WNBA Finals once (2022). The star couple look to lead the Mercury in the post-Diana Taurasi era.