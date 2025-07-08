DeWanna Bonner shares honest feelings on reunion with fiancee Alyssa Thomas on Phoenix Mercury: "It's a job"

After weeks of speculation, DeWanna Bonner officially landed with a new WNBA team by signing with the Phoenix Mercury. This move strengthens the Mercury's roster for a potentially deep playoff run while also allowing Bonner to team up once again with her fiancee Alyssa Thomas.

At a media availability held in the Mercury's practice facility, Bonner was asked about her reaction to having Thomas as a teammate for the second time in her career. Bonner got candid on her feelings but also emphasize the approach that she and Thomas will be taking.

"Definitely very happy, but it's a job," Bonner told reporters. "We come in as teammates, and we handle this as a business."

Bonner's move to Phoenix will be a reunion in more ways than one. First, she gets to rekindle her hardcourt dynamic with AT, her teammate of four years on the Connecticut Sun roster. There's also the fact that Bonner spent the first decade of her WNBA career with the Mercury, earning three All-Star nods during this span and helping lead the team to two championships.

According to Bonner, this winning mentality is the priority for her and Thomas in Phoenix.

"We want to win, first and foremost, and we want to do it in the most professional way," Bonner said. "That's what we've been doing, that's what we'll continue to do."

After a less-than-amicable parting of ways with the Indiana Fever, Bonner joins the Mercury at an opportune time. Phoenix is currently second in the entire league with their 13-6 record, which is a half-game ahead of the defending champions New York Liberty.

"To be me": DeWanna Bonner describes her role moving forward with playoff contender Mercury

In the same media availability, Bonner was asked about the role that she'll be playing on a team that has already found its groove this season.

"Just be me," Bonner responded. "I don't have to do anything extra. I was a little worried because they're a team that has great chemistry already. That kinda went into my decision-making process as well."

Bonner added that, ultimately, the Mercury reassured her that they wanted her talents in The Valley, leading her to sign with the same team that drafted her in 2009.

