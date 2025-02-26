Diana Taurasi gets sassy with Academy Award winner who mispronounced her name with epic response

This week, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement after 20 years in the WNBA. The news wasn't entirely surprising given how long Taurasi had been in the league. However, the magnitude of the three-time champ's retirement sent shockwaves through the basketball community.

With three titles, two WNBA Finals MVPs, a regular season MVP, five scoring titles and 11 All-Star selections, Taurasi undoubtedly walks away from the sport as one of the greatest to ever play in the W.

As such, on Wednesday, after announcing her retirement earlier in the week, Taurasi appeared on The View. There, host Whoopi Goldberg mispronounced her name before her co-hosts corrected her.

Without missing a beat, Taurasi quipped back, calling the Academy Award winner "Whippie" Goldberg in a purposeful but humorous attempt at mispronouncing her name in response.

One viewer who was watching the whole exchange go down live took to X to post about the situation.

After a roaring chorus of laughter from the audience, the two moved on from the situation, putting Goldberg's blunder behind them.

"You can't tell the story of the WNBA without Diana" - NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises Diana Taurasi's impact in the wake of retirement

As part of Diana Taurasi's retirement announcement this week, she spoke with Time Magazine about her career.

In addition to the accolades mentioned previously, as a six-time Olympic gold medalist, and the WNBA's all-time leading scorer and 3-point leader, Taurasi's resume stands alone as one of the greatest of all time.

At the time she entered the WNBA in 2004, the leauge hadn't yet expanded to include teams like the Chicago Sky or Atlanta Dream. Throughout her career, Taurasi was able to play a key role in the W's growth, while also making a name for herself on a global stage with Team USA, and in the EuroLeague.

Now, with the WNBA in a position to continue to grow for years to come, it's clear that the W is in good hands.

As NBA commissioner Adam Silver was quoted as saying in Taurasi's retirement piece from Time, her contribution to WNBA has been pivotal.

“You can’t tell the story of the WNBA without Diana. She helped build the league into what it is today and inspired generations of fans and players, including many who have gone on to play in the WNBA. Diana had an outsized role in the growth of women’s basketball.”

While her career as a player may be over, given that she played 20 years for the Mercury, it seems like a pretty safe bet that Diana Taurasi will continue to be a figurehead for the franchise.

