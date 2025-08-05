Diana Taurasi reminisces about major Kobe Bryant moment as she dazzles in suit with her wife & parents in collab with $2.26T tech giant 

Diana Taurasi reflected on a major Kobe Bryant moment in an Instagram story. Taurasi shared a picture of a rug, likely used for the promotion of her new docuseries, with Amazon, a $2.26 trillion tech giant.The rug lists Taurasi’s most significant achievements throughout her legendary basketball career, spanning over two decades. The last line pays tribute to the admiration Kobe Bryant had for Taurasi:“Kobe Bryant named Diana Taurasi the “White Mamba”' and she proved it every step of the way.”The rug lists the following accomplishments:6x Olympic Gold medalist2x WNBA Finals MVP10,646 points (First WNBA player to reach 10,000 points)7x Russian League titles11x WNBA All-Star#1 Overall (2004 WNBA draft)WNBA MVP (2009)3x World Cup medalist3x NCAA Champion6x Euro League Champion5x scoring titlesAll-Time WNBA field goals leaderAll-Time WNBA 3-Pointers leaderWade Trophy (2003)2x Most Outstanding Player (NCAA Final Four)2x Naismith College Player of the YearDiana Taurasi’s Instagram storiesTaurasi also shared pictures with her wife and parents from their time at the premiere of her docuseries on Monday. The WNBA legend rocked a white suit, while her wife hit the carpet wearing a black suit.Kobe Bryant was one of the biggest advocates of women’s basketball and a big fan of Diana Taurasi. In a January 2020 interview with CNN, Bryant named Taurasi as one of three WNBA players he believed could make the jump to the NBA.“There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it,” Bryant said. “Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them (The men’s league).”&quot;It wasn't great&quot;: Diana Taurasi on her early years in the WNBADuring a Q&amp;A at the premiere of her docuseries, Taurasi touched upon the challenges she faced during her early years in the WNBA. The Phoenix Mercury legend was in the league for 20 seasons and spent most of her offseasons overseas playing in the Russian league.&quot;It wasn't great. It was hard, and it was hard for the players, for the coaches, for the staff. It was hard for the fans. You couldn't watch a game, you couldn't find footage. That was hard for everyone who loved the WNBA. It was hard to come back every summer and do that.”Despite the WNBA's growing popularity, many players still choose to play overseas during the offseason due to increased salaries and improved benefits.