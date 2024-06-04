Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith reigniting old rivalry whips fans into frenzy amid Chennedy Carter-Caitlin Clark drama: "Should be a war"

On Tuesday night, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith will add a new chapter to their storied rivalry. As these two WNBA stars get ready to face off, some fans voiced their frustrations about the lack of coverage ahead of the clash.

Over the past few days, the biggest story in the WNBA has been the incident involving Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter. The Chicago Sky guard has caught a lot of heat after her hard foul on the No. 1 pick when she wasn't looking.

As the Phoenix Mercury prepare to take on the Seattle Storm, many fans agree that the Diana Taurasi vs. Skylar Diggins-Smith storyline is big. However, it is getting overlooked because of the continued debates regarding Clark.

"So much activity goin’ on round the league the casuals will miss out on debating a fake hot topic. I love it." One fan said.

Other fans compared this situation to how the media covers other sports. Primarily, how the most popular teams are covered no matter how good or bad they are doing.

"ESPN is creating WNBA narratives like they do in every other sport. They talk about LeBron and the Cowboys no matter what because it brings ratings," said one fan.

"This is the difference between a superstar and a few good athletes," another fan said.

"Facts. But it’s like this on the NBA too. They gone lead with the lakers as a 9th seed and now people surprised Dallas been good this whole time," said another fan.

What sparked the rivalry between Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith?

The feud between Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith began during their time as teammates. During a game, the two got into a heated exchange.

It started when Diggins-Smith went into a team huddle to have words with Taurasi. She did not take kindly to that and quickly got on her feet to approach Diggins-Smith. The two exchanged some words before the teammates quickly separated them.

Diana Taurasi, 41, has spent her entire career with the Mercury since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2004. As for Diggins-Smith, she arrived in 2020 after being a multi-time All-Star with the Dallas Wings.

The 2022 season would end up being Diggins-Smith's last with the Mercury. She was still technically with the franchise last year, but she never suited up after giving birth to her second child. This past offseason, the six-time All-Star signed with the Seattle Storm in free agency.

Even at this late stage of her career, Diana Taurasi is still extremely competitive. If she still has hard feelings toward Diggins-Smith, she will let it be known in this matchup.